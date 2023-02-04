Anna Kinberg Batra Resigns from Castellum’s Board of Directors

New Assignment as Governor of Stockholm

Anna Kinberg Batra, former board member of Castellum, has announced her departure from the company. This is due to her new assignment as the Governor of Stockholm.

Elected in 2021 AGM

Elected to Castellum’s Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Batra resigns with immediate effect.

Chairman’s Farewell

Per Berggren, Chairman of the board at Castellum, expressed his well wishes for Batra in her new role and thanked her for her “great commitment and contribution” to Castellum.

Castellum Overview

Castellum is a leading property company in the Nordic region known for its development of flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the company’s property value was estimated at SEK 186 billion, including its ownership share of Entra ASA. Castellum aims to become climate neutral by 2030 and is the only Nordic property and construction company listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.