TS2 SPACE secures essential state infrastructure in Poland

TS2 SPACE is an organization of key significance for the operation of essential state infrastructure within the battle in opposition to COVID-19

Because of the big variety of satellite tv for pc telecommunications services and products equipped for entities of strategic significance to Poland, TS2 SPACE has been integrated in an authentic checklist of key entities essential to the operation of essential state infrastructure. The checklist is maintained through the Executive Centre for Safety and comprises firms that don’t seem to be a part of the essential infrastructure, however are essential to making sure continuity of its operation. That is of specific significance in supporting actions associated with the prevention, counteraction and eradication of COVID-19, different infectious illnesses and disaster eventualities led to through them.

– We all the time make each and every effort to make sure the best possible stage high quality of telecommunications services and products equipped through our corporate. This has earned us the accept as true with of our consumers together with no longer most effective commercial enterprises and state establishments strategic for the rustic, but in addition personal firms and people – says Marcin Frąckiewicz, CEO.

The essential infrastructure is essential to the functioning of the state and the lives of its voters. For instance, essential infrastructure comprises well being coverage and rescue programs, gas, power, meals and water provide programs. On account of power majeure occasions or as a result of human actions, the essential infrastructure could also be broken and its operation affected, endangering the lives and assets of voters. On the similar time, the ones occasions would possibly have an effect on the commercial building of the rustic. For this reason the protection of essential infrastructure is likely one of the most sensible priorities for Poland.