Bone And Joint Well being Dietary supplements Marketplace is slated to achieve a price of just below US$ 41,460 Mn via the tip of the 12 months 2026.

Within the U.S., over 40 million persons are liable to low bone mass, amongst which post-menopausal ladies are the demographic maximum at risk of osteoporosis owing to restricted workout and estrogen loss, in keeping with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In line with the Global Well being Group, via 2020, osteoarthritis will change into some of the not unusual reasons for incapacity international because of the innovative getting old of the inhabitants. Consequently, there was a gradual build up within the call for for top quality vitamins and dietary supplements, together with most popular supply codecs for bone and joint well being dietary supplements.

World Bone and Joint Well being Dietary supplements Marketplace: Forecast Research

Endurance Marketplace Analysis items a singular analysis document at the international bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace that comes with an research and forecast of the more than a few segments on this marketplace throughout key regional markets unfold in all places the sector. As consistent with this complete document, the bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace is expected to show a powerful CAGR right through the length of forecast and is slated to achieve a price of just below US$ 41,460 Mn via the tip of the 12 months 2026.

World Bone and Joint Well being Dietary supplements Marketplace: Segmentation Insights

The worldwide bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace has been labeled at the foundation of shape, finish person, distribution channel, element sort and area.

At the foundation of shape, the powder sub-segment was once the most important with regards to earnings, accounting for over US$ 8,000 Mn on the finish of the 12 months 2017 and is expected to show a CAGR of 8.5% right through the forecast length of 2018-2026

At the foundation of end-user, ladies inhabitants is the most important finish use phase with regards to earnings, and is expected to be valued at about US$ 21,000 Mn via the tip of the 12 months 2026 with a CAGR of seven.6% right through the forecast length

At the foundation of distribution channel, forte shops is essentially the most most popular channel and was once valued at over US$ 5,600 Mn on the finish of the 12 months 2017

At the foundation of element sort, the nutrients and minerals dietary supplements is the most important sub-segment and is expected to achieve a price of just about US$ 17,500 Mn on the finish of the 12 months 2026

At the foundation of area, Europe was once essentially the most profitable marketplace within the 12 months 2017 and is slated to account for gross sales of over US$ 12,500 Mn within the 12 months 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of seven.0% right through the evaluation length.

World Bone and Joint Well being Dietary supplements Marketplace: Aggressive Panorama

This new analysis document at the international bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace has a separate phase dedicated to learning the contest on this marketplace. On this vital phase of the document, more than a few main corporations running within the international bone and joint well being dietary supplements marketplace were profiled. This phase of the document incorporates precious data comparable to the corporate evaluation, key monetary main points, geographical unfold, SWOT research, key methods followed, and so on. Probably the most corporations which can be integrated on this document on bone and joint well being dietary supplements are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Kerry Staff PLC, BASF SE, Alticor Inc., NOW Well being Staff, Inc., USANA Well being Sciences, Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Herbalife Global, Nature’s Bounty Co., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Seroyal Global Inc., NutriGold Inc., amongst others.