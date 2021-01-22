In line with a contemporary record through KDMI, Vietnam Menstrual Cups Marketplace is predicted to Growth through 2026

KD Marketplace Insights has printed a brand new record on Vietnam Menstrual Cups Marketplace research and forecast 2019-2026. The record incorporates of Vietnam Menstrual Cups Marketplace dimension, Y-o-Y expansion research, and marketplace dynamics, together with expansion drivers, restraining elements, alternatives, and developments which can be spearheading present nature and long run standing of the marketplace.

The Vietnam menstrual cups marketplace dimension was once $1.521 million in 2018 and is projected to succeed in $2.264 million through 2026, registering a CAGR of five.2% from 2019 to 2026.

A menstrual cup is a female hygiene product this is used right through menstruation. It’s inserted into the vagina and one can stay it within for a most length of 12 hours. Its objective is to stop menstrual blood from leaking onto the garments. It’s made up of both latex, silicone, or thermoplastic elastomer. Silicon and thermoplastic elastomer are hypoallergic, because of this that the wearer may also be protected from undesirable inflammation and hypersensitive reactions. The menstrual cups are to be had in smaller and bigger dimension, the place smaller dimension is really useful for ladies beneath 30 (who’ve now not given delivery vaginally) and the bigger dimension is really useful for ladies who’re over 30 (have given delivery vaginally or revel in a heavy float).

The most important elements that force the expansion of the Vietnam menstrual cups marketplace come with build up in consciousness some of the inhabitants in regards to the to be had choices right through menstruation. Large choice of consciousness campaigns performed through ladies communities, tutorial institutes, and non-profit organizations additionally assist within the expansion of the marketplace. As well as, upward push in ladies populace coupled with top prices of sanitary pads and tampons additional fuels the marketplace expansion. On the other hand, further substitutes coupled with top value of menstrual cups in addition to cultural resistance & restricted stage of acceptance of those sanitary protections are anticipated to bog down the marketplace expansion. To the contrary, upward push in consciousness about eco-friendly and protection sanitary protections is predicted to create profitable alternatives for the menstrual cup producers in Vietnam quickly.

The Vietnam menstrual cups marketplace is segmented in accordance with product sort, subject material, and distribution channel. In response to product sort, the marketplace is bifurcated into disposable menstrual cups and reusable menstrual cups. In response to subject material, the marketplace is split into scientific grade silicones, herbal latex rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer. In response to distribution channel, the marketplace is labeled into on-line shops and pharmacies/retail shops.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This record supplies an in depth quantitative research of the present marketplace developments and long run estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to spot the existing marketplace alternatives.

– A complete research of the standards that force and restrain the expansion of the Vietnam menstrual cups marketplace is supplied.

– An in depth research of more than a few areas supplies insights that let corporations to strategically plan their trade strikes.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Through Product Kind

– Reusable Menstrual Cups

– Disposable Menstrual Cups

Through Subject matter

– Scientific grade silicones

– Herbal Latex Rubber

– Thermoplastic elastomer

Through Distribution Channel

– On-line Shops

– Pharmacies/Retail Shops

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Anigan

– Diva World Inc.

– Fleurcup

– Jaguara, s.r.o.

– Lingroup Co., Ltd. (Lintimate)

– Lune Workforce Oy Ltd.

– Lena Cup

– Mooncup Ltd.

– Me Luna GmbH

– OVA Vietnam Corporate Restricted

– Sterne (Si-Line)

– YUUKI Corporate s.r.o.

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Record description

1.2. Key advantages for stakeholders

1.3. Key marketplace segments

1.4. Analysis technique

1.4.1. Secondary analysis

1.4.2. Number one analysis

1.4.3. Analyst equipment & fashions

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO standpoint

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Marketplace definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Best funding wallet

3.3. Porter’s 5 forces research

3.4. Marketplace Proportion Research, 2017

3.5. Marketplace dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Expanding consciousness some of the inhabitants in regards to the to be had choices right through menstruation

3.5.1.2. Availability of various cups and sizes

3.5.1.3. Advantages of menstrual cups over pads and tampons

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes and value of menstrual cups

3.5.2.2. Cultural resistance and restricted stage of acceptance of the sanitary protections

3.5.3. Alternative

3.5.3.1. Expansion in consciousness about protection sanitary protections in Vietnam

CHAPTER 4: VIETNAM MENSTRUAL CUPS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Evaluate

4.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.2. Reusable Menstrual Cups

4.2.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion elements, and alternatives

4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.3. Disposable Menstrual Cups

4.3.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion elements, and alternatives

4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 5: VIETNAM MENSTRUAL CUPS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Evaluate

5.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

5.2. Scientific Grade Silicones

5.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

5.3. Herbal Latex Rubber

5.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

5.4. Thermoplastic Elastomer

5.4.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 6: VIETNAM MENSTRUAL CUPS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Evaluate

6.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

6.2. On-line Shops

6.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

6.3. Pharmacies/Retail Shops

6.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

Proceed…

