In step with a contemporary record by way of KDMI, SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Marketplace is expected to Growth by way of 2026

KD Marketplace Insights has printed a brand new record on SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Marketplace research and forecast 2019-2026. The record incorporates of SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Marketplace dimension, Y-o-Y expansion research, and marketplace dynamics, together with expansion drivers, restraining elements, alternatives, and tendencies which can be spearheading present nature and long run standing of the marketplace.

The sports activities protecting package marketplace used to be valued at $7,518 million in 2018 and is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of three.9% to score a marketplace dimension of $10,171 million by way of 2026. Sports activities protecting package are designed to forestall the danger of damage to a sportsperson. Sports activities protecting package come with helmets, protecting eyewear, face coverage & mouth guards, pads, guards, and others which are designed to forestall or cut back the danger of accidents to a sportsperson. They’re majorly utilized in sports activities comparable to soccer, baseball, biking, cricket, skiing, and others.

Enlargement in shopper consciousness relating to well being & health, prominence of nationwide & global sports activities occasions, upward push in participation in sports activities actions, and build up in shopper spending on sports activities protecting package are the standards that complement the expansion of the marketplace. On the other hand, availability of affordable counterfeit merchandise and their top costs bog down the marketplace expansion. Upward thrust in pattern of on-line retail and expansion in penetration of sports activities in rising markets are anticipated to supply profitable alternatives for the advance of the marketplace.

The marketplace is segmented by way of product sort, space of coverage, distribution channel, and area. In line with product sort, it’s subcategorized into helmets & different headgear, protecting eyewear, face coverage & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves. Pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves is anticipated to guide the marketplace all the way through the research duration.

The marketplace is segmented by way of space of coverage into head & face protecting package, trunk & thorax protecting package, higher extremity protecting package, and decrease extremity protecting package. Head & face protecting package held the biggest marketplace proportion in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the marketplace all the way through the forecast duration. At the foundation of distribution channel, it’s categorized into uniqueness retail shops, multi-retail shops, on-line shops, and others. Forte retail retailer is projected to proceed to stay the most well liked channel for sports activities equipment; then again, on-line and multi-retail (supermarkets, hypermarkets, cut price shops, and others) shops are expected to witness sooner expansion within the coming years.

Sports activities protecting package marketplace pattern is analyzed throughout North The united states (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and remainder of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, and remainder of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Heart East, and remainder of LAMEA). North The united states accounted for the biggest marketplace dimension of over 35% in 2018. LAMEA is anticipated to develop on the absolute best CAGR of 6.6% owing to the rise in penetration of sports activities and the upward thrust in disposable source of revenue.

Main avid gamers profiled within the record come with Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Below Armour Inc., Puma SE, Amer Sports activities Company, Asics Company, Vista Outside, BRG Sports activities, Xenith, and Surprise Physician (Bregal Companions).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This learn about supplies an in-depth sports activities protecting package marketplace research to clarify the approaching funding wallet.

– The record supplies knowledge relating to key drivers, restraints, and alternatives with an in depth affect research.

– Porter’s 5 Forces research highlights the efficiency of providers & patrons and describes the aggressive state of affairs of the marketplace, which is anticipated to facilitate environment friendly industry making plans.

– Price chain research supplies key inputs on position of key intermediaries concerned, which is anticipated to help the stakeholders to plan suitable methods.

– This record gifts an in depth quantitative research of the present tendencies and long run estimations to spot the existing marketplace alternatives.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Helmets & Different Headgear

– Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves

– Protecting Eyewear

– Face Coverage & Mouth Guards

BY AREA OF PROTECTION

– Head & Face Protecting Apparatus

– Trunk & Thorax Protecting Apparatus

– Higher Extremity Protecting Apparatus

– Decrease Extremity Protecting Apparatus

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

– Forte Retail Retail outlets

– Multi-Retail Retail outlets

– On-line Retail outlets & Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North The united states

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Remainder of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Remainder of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Heart East

– Remainder of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Adidas Ag

– Nike Inc.

– Below Armour, Inc.

– Puma SE

– Amer Sports activities Company

– Asics Company

– Vista Outside

– Warrior Sports activities

– BRG Sports activities

– Xenith

– Surprise Physician (Bregal Companions)

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Number one analysis

1.4.2. Secondary analysis

1.4.3. Analyst gear and fashions

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Most sensible funding wallet

3.2.2. Most sensible successful methods

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining energy of providers

3.3.2. Risk of recent entrants

3.3.3. Risk of substitutes

3.3.4. Aggressive contention

3.3.5. Bargaining energy amongst patrons

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Alternatives

CHAPTER 4: SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HELMETS AND OTHER HEADGEAR

4.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

4.2.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

4.3. PADS, GUARDS, CHEST PROTECTORS, AND GLOVES

4.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

4.3.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

4.4. PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR

4.4.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

4.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

4.4.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

4.5. FACE PROTECTION AND MOUTH GUARDS

4.5.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

4.5.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

4.5.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

CHAPTER 5: SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET BY AREA OF PROTECTION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HEAD AND FACE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

5.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

5.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

5.2.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

5.3. TRUNK AND THORAX PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

5.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

5.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

5.3.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

5.4. UPPER EXTREMITY PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

5.4.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

5.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

5.4.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

5.5. LOWER EXTREMITY PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

5.5.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

5.5.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

5.5.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

CHAPTER 6: SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SPECIALTY RETAIL STORES

6.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

6.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

6.2.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

6.3. MULTI-RETAIL STORES

6.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

6.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

6.3.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

6.4. ONLINE STORES AND OTHERS

6.4.1. Key marketplace tendencies, Enlargement elements and alternatives

6.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast by way of area

6.4.3. Marketplace research by way of nation

Proceed…

