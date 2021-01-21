In keeping with a up to date file by means of KDMI, NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) Marketplace is predicted to Increase by means of 2026

KD Marketplace Insights has printed a brand new file on NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) Marketplace research and forecast 2019-2026. The file incorporates of NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) Marketplace dimension, Y-o-Y enlargement research, and marketplace dynamics, together with enlargement drivers, restraining components, alternatives, and developments that are spearheading present nature and long run standing of the marketplace.

The worldwide subsequent era sequencing marketplace dimension was once valued at $4,533 million in 2018, and is estimated to achieve $18,565 million by means of 2026, rising at a CAGR of nineteen.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Subsequent era sequencing (NGS) is a singular process for sequencing genomes at low prices and top pace with advanced potency. NGS sometimes called deep sequencing and parallel sequencing is a era that has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics analysis. This can be a top throughput, non-Sanger based totally sequencing way. Subsequent era sequencing has made sequencing of genomes very speedy and cost-effective. Thru this system, billions of DNA strands will also be sequenced successfully. Subsequent era sequencing has made it conceivable to with ease collection complete genomes, and analyze quite a lot of DNA-protein interactions. This method lets in the researcher to center of attention, learn about, and interpret deep collection goal areas. Subsequent era sequencing can be used thru numerous interventions similar to oncology, biomarker research, drug discovery, figuring out reproductive well being, and personalised genomics.

Technological developments in sequencing platforms, surge in packages of subsequent era sequencing, and building up in genome mapping methods force the expansion of the worldwide subsequent era sequencing marketplace. As well as, upward thrust in consciousness relating subsequent era sequencing and building up in funding in analysis, building, and innovation complement the marketplace enlargement. Alternatively, loss of professional execs, moral & criminal limitation associated with subsequent era sequencing, and standardization issues in sequencing procedures obstruct the marketplace enlargement. Moreover, use of cloud computing as a possible knowledge control provider and untapped rising economies be offering profitable alternatives for the marketplace avid gamers.

The subsequent era sequencing marketplace is segmented in line with product, utility, era, finish person, and area. In keeping with product, the marketplace is split into consumables, platforms, and products and services. The consumables product phase is additional bifurcated as pattern preparation consumables and different consumables. The pattern preparation consumables are additional segmented into DNA fragmentation, finish restore, A-Tailing & dimension variety, library preparation & goal enrichment, and high quality keep watch over. The platform NGS product phase is assessed into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel Machine, and different sequencing platforms. The products and services phase is split into sequencing products and services and information control products and services. The sequencing products and services is additional divided into RNA Sequencing, Entire Exome Sequencing, Entire Genome Sequencing, Centered Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. The knowledge control products and services additional divided into NGS knowledge research products and services, NGS knowledge research device & workbenches, and NGS garage, control & cloud computing answers. In keeping with utility, the marketplace is split into diagnostics, biomarkers and most cancers, reproductive well being, personalised medication, agriculture and animal analysis, different packages. Via Generation, marketplace is segmented into sequencing by means of synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by means of ligation, pyrosequencing, unmarried molecule actual time sequencing, and different applied sciences. Relies on finish person, marketplace is categorised into instructional & scientific analysis facilities, pharmaceutical & biotechnology corporations, hospitals & clinics, and different finish person. In keeping with area, the marketplace is analyzed throughout North The us, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In keeping with area, the marketplace is analyzed throughout North The us, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North The us accounted for the most important marketplace percentage within the subsequent era sequencing marketplace in 2015, and is predicted to retain its dominance during the forecast length. That is essentially attributed to better purchasing energy, availability, and packages that prefer the usage of NGS on this area. There may be an building up in agreements and collaborations between other marketplace avid gamers and well being facilities to advertise and make the most of NGS on this area. Alternatively, Asia-Pacific is predicted to emerge as a profitable space with most enlargement possible, owing to the advance in R&D amenities, to be had disposable source of revenue, and hastily growing financial stipulations.

Product building is the important thing technique followed by means of marketplace avid gamers. The file supplies a complete research of the important thing avid gamers that function within the international subsequent era sequencing marketplace.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The learn about supplies an in-depth research of the worldwide subsequent era sequencing marketplace together with the present developments and long run estimations to clarify the upcoming funding wallet.

– The file items quantitative research of the marketplace for the length of 2014–2022 to allow stakeholders to capitalize at the prevailing marketplace alternatives.

– Intensive research of the marketplace in line with product kind assists in figuring out the developments within the trade.

– Key marketplace avid gamers together with their methods are completely analyzed to know the aggressive outlook of the trade.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Via Product

– Consumables

– – Pattern Preparation Consumables

– – – – DNA Fragmentation, Finish Restore, A-Tailing and Measurement Variety

– – – – Library Preparation & Goal Enrichment

– – – – High quality Keep watch over

– – Different Consumables

– Platforms

– – HiSeq

– – MiSeq

– – Ion Torrent

– – SOLiD

– – Pacbio Rs II and Sequel Machine

– – Different Sequencing Platforms

– Services and products

– – Sequencing Services and products

– – – – RNA Sequencing

– – – – Entire Exome Sequencing

– – – – Entire Genome Sequencing

– – – – Centered Sequencing

– – – – Chip Sequencing

– – – – De Novo Sequencing

– – – – Methyl Sequencing

– – Information Control Services and products

– – – – NGS Information Research Services and products

– – – – NGS Information Research Tool & Workbenches

– – – – NGS Garage, Control and Cloud Computing Answers

Via Software

– Diagnostics

– Biomarkers and Most cancers

– Reproductive Well being

– Customized Drugs

– Agriculture and Animal Analysis

– Different Packages

Via Generation

– Sequencing by means of Synthesis

– Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

– Sequencing by means of Ligation

– Pyrosequencing

– Unmarried Molecule Actual Time Sequencing

– Different Applied sciences

Via Finish Consumer

– Instructional and Medical Analysis Facilities

– Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Different Finish Consumer

Via Area

– North The us

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Remainder of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Taiwan

– – Remainder of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Turkey

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Remainder of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Illumina, Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Clinical, Inc.

– Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

– Beijing Genomics Institute

– Qiagen N.V.

– 454 Lifestyles Sciences Company (Roche Retaining AG)

– Agilent Applied sciences, Inc.

– Perkinelmer, Inc.

– Genomatix GmbH

– PierianDx

Different avid gamers within the price chain come with (profiles no longer integrated within the file)

– Eurofins Clinical

– Gatc Biotech AG

– Macrogen, Inc.

– Oxford Nanopore Applied sciences, Ltd.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– DNASTAR, Inc.

– Biomatters Ltd.

– Partek Inc.

– New England Biolabs, Inc.

– Myriad Genetics, Inc.

