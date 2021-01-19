In step with a contemporary record via KDMI, Caribbean Islands Bunker Gas Marketplace is predicted to Growth via 2023

KD Marketplace Insights has revealed a brand new record on Caribbean Islands Bunker Gas Marketplace research and forecast 2017-2023. The record accommodates of Caribbean Islands Bunker Gas Marketplace measurement, Y-o-Y enlargement research, and marketplace dynamics, together with enlargement drivers, restraining components, alternatives, and traits that are spearheading present nature and long run standing of the marketplace.

The Caribbean islands bunker gasoline marketplace was once valued at $8,231 million in 2016, and is projected to succeed in $16,404 million via 2023, rising at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Bunker gasoline is the gasoline oil/gasoline dropped at ships of all states which can be engaged in global navigation, which would possibly happen by means of sea, on inland lakes & waterways, and in coastal waters. The 2 main bunker fuels used within the marine business are distillates and residual gasoline oils. Marine distillates are divided into marine gasoline oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO). Marine gasoline oils are utilized in small, extremely rated diesel engines, that are discovered in lots of kinds of ships. Residual gasoline oil, often referred to as heavy gasoline oil (HFO), is the easiest viscosity oil gasoline. Essentially the most regularly used heavy gasoline oils at sea are the intermediate gasoline oils, particularly, IFO 180 and IFO 380.

The implementation of sulfur prohibit of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels via the Global Maritime Group (IMO) and build up in ocean-borne business, particularly in ton-km traveled, force the expansion of the worldwide bunker gasoline marketplace. On the other hand, substitute of out of date vessels via extra competent boats is predicted to restrain the marketplace enlargement.

The Caribbean islands bunker gasoline marketplace is segmented in accordance with kind, business distributor, finish person, and geography. Relying on kind, the marketplace is classed into residual gasoline oil, MDO, and MGO. Residual gasoline oil is additional divided into IFO 180 and IFO 380. At the foundation of industrial distributor, the marketplace is fragmented into oil majors, massive unbiased, and small unbiased. By means of finish person, it’s labeled into container, bulk service, oil tanker, normal shipment, chemical tanker, fishing vessel, gasoline tanker, and others. Geographically, it’s analyzed throughout St. Eustatius, Trinidad, Curacao, Jamaica, and remainder of Caribbean islands.

Key Advantages

– This record supplies an in depth research of the present traits, rising estimations, and dynamics within the Caribbean islands bunker gasoline marketplace.

– In-depth research of the marketplace is carried out and estimations for key segments between 2015 and 2023 are supplied.

– Components that force and restrain the expansion of the marketplace are supplied.

– Business research is carried out via following the important thing product positioning and tracking the highest competition throughout the marketplace framework.

– Key avid gamers are profiled and their methods are analyzed completely to supply a aggressive outlook of the business traits.

Caribbean Islands Bunker Gas Marketplace Key Segments:

By means of Kind

– Residual Gas Oil

– IFO 180

– IFO 380

– MDO

– MGO

By means of Industrial Distributor

– Oil Majors

– Massive Unbiased

– Small Unbiased

By means of Finish Person

– Container

– Bulk Service

– Oil Tanker

– Common Shipment

– Chemical Tanker

– Fishing Vessels

– Fuel Tanker

– Others

By means of Geography

– St. Eustatius

– Trinidad

– Curacao

– Jamaica

– Remainder of Caribbean Islands

Different Avid gamers

– Adani Crew

– C-FUELS AMERICA LLC

– PT. Doea Tiga Sinergi Indonesia

– SYS Delivery & Bunkering Ltd.

– Topoil AB

– Totos Oil

– Umorni Kosac D.O.O.

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Number one analysis

1.4.2. Secondary analysis

1.4.3. Analyst gear and fashions

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Most sensible funding wallet

3.2.2. Most sensible profitable methods

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining energy of providers

3.3.2. Bargaining energy of patrons

3.3.3. Danger of substitutes

3.3.4. Danger of recent entrants

3.3.5. Aggressive contention

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. IMOs laws of sulfur cap for marine fuels

3.4.1.2. Building up in marine-borne business

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Prime funding price fascinated with construction of bunker gasoline infrastructure and regulatory framework

3.4.2.2. Previous vessel substitute from wasteful to new fuel-efficient ships

3.4.3. Alternative

3.4.3.1. Choice resources for marine gasoline

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

CHAPTER 4 CARIBBEAN ISLANDS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.2. RESIDUAL FUEL OIL

4.2.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement components, and alternatives

4.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.2.2.1. By means of kind

4.2.2.1.1. IFO 180

4.2.2.1.2. IFO 380

4.3. MARINE DIESEL OIL (MDO)

4.3.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement components, and alternatives

4.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.4. MARINE GAS OIL (MGO)

4.4.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement components, and alternatives

4.4.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 5 CARIBBEAN ISLANDS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTOR

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.2. OIL MAJORS

5.2.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.3. LARGE INDEPENDENT

5.3.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.4. SMALL INDEPENDENT

5.4.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.4.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

Proceed…

