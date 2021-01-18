Fraud Detection & Prevention Marketplace 2016-2023: Key Participant, Call for, Enlargement, Alternatives and Forecast

A brand new marketplace analysis document at the International Fraud Detection & Prevention marketplace has presented via KD Marketplace Insights. The document is devoted to in-depth business research of the worldwide Fraud Detection & Prevention marketplace. The International Fraud Detection & Prevention research is damaged down on other segmentation ranges together with Marketplace Via Resolution Kind, Via Products and services, Via Deployment Kind, Via Finish Consumer, Via Trade Vertical.

The worldwide fraud detection & prevention marketplace measurement used to be valued at $13,644 million in 2016, and is anticipated to achieve $40,610 million via 2023, rising at a CAGR of 17% all through the forecast duration. Fraud detection & prevention answers are answers presented via IT distributors in opposition to fraud incidents and assist to stumble on or save you such long run occurrences.

The present industry situation has witnessed an upsurge within the adoption of fraud detection & prevention answers in evolved in addition to the creating areas. The corporations undertake environment friendly tactics to offer shoppers with cutting edge and modernized safety choices. Advent of giant knowledge analytics and cloud computing products and services, and building up in cell fee pressure the expansion of the fraud detection & prevention marketplace. Despite the fact that steady technological developments prevailing available in the market are selling marketplace growth, elements akin to top price of those answers might prohibit the fraud detection & prevention marketplace enlargement.

The worldwide fraud detection & prevention marketplace is segmented in response to answer kind, products and services, deployment kind, finish consumer, business vertical, and geography. At the foundation of answer kind, it’s bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. The authentication phase accounted for the biggest marketplace proportion of round 57.9% in 2016, owing to top call for for efficient fraud detection answers and real-time operations because of building up in on-line fee transactions. The products and services phase is assessed in response to skilled products and services and controlled products and services. Controlled products and services is anticipated to showcase the best possible enlargement charge all through the forecast duration, as they combine with the corporate’s highbrow assets to offer end-to-end answers adapted to fulfill the group’s actual necessities. In accordance with deployment style, the marketplace is segmented into cloud and on-premises fashions. Via finish consumer, it’s divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and massive enterprises (LE). Industries analyzed on this document come with banking, monetary carrier & insurance coverage (BFSI); retail; healthcare; genuine property; production; and others. The BFSI business generated the best possible income in 2016, accounting for round $3,498 million, and is anticipated to care for its lead at some point. This enlargement is attributed to extend in quantity & frequency of refined assaults within the banking sector, which has ended in the advance of analytical answers to are expecting and save you fraud. Geographically, the marketplace is analyzed throughout North The us, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific reveals the best possible charge of adoption of fraud detection answers, whilst LAMEA is anticipated to develop at a vital enlargement charge, predicting a profitable marketplace enlargement for fraud detection & prevention answers, particularly in Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina.

Key avid gamers working within the international fraud detection & prevention marketplace are IBM Company, Oracle Company, SAS Institute Inc., Honest Isaac Company., SAP SE, BAE Methods, ACI International, NCR Restricted, Lavastorm Analytics, and ThreatMetrix.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth research of the worldwide fraud detection and prevention marketplace along side its dynamics is supplied to know the marketplace situation.

– Quantitative research of the present developments and long run estimations from 2016 to 2023 is supplied to help strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing alternatives.

– Porter’s 5 Forces research examines the aggressive construction of the fraud detection and prevention marketplace and gives a transparent figuring out of the criteria that affect the marketplace access and growth.

– An in depth research of the geographical segments permits id of winning segments for marketplace avid gamers.

– Complete research of the developments, sub-segments, and key income wallet are supplied within the document.

– Detailed research of the important thing avid gamers and their industry methods are expected to help stakeholders to take knowledgeable industry choices.

– Profile research of main avid gamers that perform within the fraud detection and prevention marketplace are supplied within the document, which spotlight the foremost developmental methods.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Via Resolution Kind

– Fraud Analytics

– – Predictive Analytics

– – Buyer Analytics

– – Social Media Analytics

– – Bigdata Analytics

– – Behavioral Analytics

– Authentication

– – Unmarried-Issue Authentication

– – Multifactor Authentication

Via Products and services

– Skilled

– Controlled

Via Deployment Kind

– Cloud

– On-Premises

Via Finish Consumer

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

– Massive Enterprises

Via Trade Vertical

– BFSI

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Actual Property

– Production

– Others

Via Geography

– North The us

– – U.S.

– – Mexico

– – Canada

– Europe

– – Germany

– – UK

– – France

– – Russia

– – Remainder of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Remainder of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin The us

– – Center East

– – Africa

Key avid gamers

– IBM Company

– Oracle Company

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Honest Isaac Company

– SAP SE

– BAE Methods

– ACI International

– NCR Restricted

– Lavastorm

– ThreatMetrix

Desk of Content material

Bankruptcy 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary analysis

1.4.2. Number one analysis

1.4.3. Analyst gear and fashions

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Best impacting elements

3.2.2. Best profitable methods

3.2.3. Best funding wallet

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining energy of providers

3.3.2. Bargaining energy of consumers

3.3.3. Risk of substitutes

3.3.4. Risk of recent entrants

3.3.5. Depth of aggressive competition

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Emergence of giant knowledge analytics

3.5.1.2. Rising call for for cloud-based safety answers

3.5.1.3. Speedy building up in cell banking

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Top price of fraud detection and prevention answers

3.5.3. Alternatives

3.5.3.1. Want for sturdy authentication strategies

CHAPTER 4 FRAUD DETECTION & PREVENTION MARKET, BY SOLUTION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.2. FRAUD ANALYTICS

4.2.1. Key marketplace developments

4.2.2. Key drivers and alternatives

4.2.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.2.3.1. Predictive analytics

4.2.3.2. Buyer analytics

4.2.3.3. Social media analytics

4.2.3.4. Giant knowledge analytics

4.2.3.5. Behavioral analytics

4.3. AUTHENTICATION

4.3.1. Key marketplace developments

4.3.2. Key drivers and alternatives

4.3.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.3.3.1. Unmarried issue authentication

4.3.3.2. Multi issue authentication

CHAPTER 5 FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.2. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

5.2.1. Key marketplace developments

5.2.2. Key drivers and alternatives

5.2.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.3. MANAGED SERVICES

5.3.1. Key marketplace developments

5.3.2. Key drivers and alternatives

5.3.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 6 FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

6.2. SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SME)

6.2.1. Key marketplace developments

6.2.2. Key drivers and alternatives

6.2.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

6.3. LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.3.1. Key marketplace developments

6.3.2. Key drivers and alternatives

6.3.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 7 FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.2. CLOUD

7.2.1. Key marketplace developments

7.2.2. Key drivers and alternatives

7.2.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.3. ON-PREMISES

7.3.1. Key marketplace developments

7.3.2. Key drivers and alternatives

7.3.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 8 FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.2. BFSI (BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICE & INSURANCE)

8.2.1. Key marketplace developments

8.2.2. Key drivers and alternatives

8.2.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.3. RETAIL

8.3.1. Key marketplace developments

8.3.2. Key drivers and alternatives

8.3.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.4. HEALTHCARE

8.4.1. Key marketplace developments

8.4.2. Key drivers and alternatives

8.4.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.5. REAL ESTATE

8.5.1. Key marketplace developments

8.5.2. Key drivers and alternatives

8.5.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.6. MANUFACTURING

8.6.1. Key marketplace developments

8.6.2. Key drivers and alternatives

8.6.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.7. OTHERS

8.7.1. Key marketplace developments

8.7.2. Key drivers and alternatives

8.7.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 9 FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. OVERVIEW

9.2. NORTH AMERICA

9.2.1. Key marketplace developments

9.2.2. Key drivers and alternatives

9.2.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

9.2.3.1. U.S.

9.2.3.2. Canada

9.2.3.3. Mexico

9.3. EUROPE

9.3.1. Key marketplace developments

9.3.2. Key drivers and alternatives

9.3.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

9.3.3.1. Germany

9.3.3.2. UK

9.3.3.3. France

9.3.3.4. Russia

9.3.3.5. Remainder of Europe

9.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

9.4.1. Key marketplace developments

9.4.2. Key drivers and alternatives

9.4.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

9.4.3.1. China

9.4.3.2. India

9.4.3.3. Japan

9.4.3.4. Remainder of Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA

9.5.1. Key marketplace developments

9.5.2. Key drivers and alternatives

9.5.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast

9.5.3.1. Latin The us

9.5.3.2. Center East

9.5.3.3. Africa

Proceed @…



