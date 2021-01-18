Attached Logistics Marketplace 2016-2023: Key Participant, Call for, Enlargement, Alternatives and Forecast

A brand new marketplace analysis file at the International Attached Logistics marketplace has presented via KD Marketplace Insights. The file is devoted to in-depth trade research of the worldwide Attached Logistics marketplace. The International Attached Logistics research is damaged down on other segmentation ranges together with Marketplace Through Generation, Through Units.

A Attached Logistics refers to gadget of interconnected gadgets which can be designed to facilitate quicker, uniform, and out there mode of verbal exchange for higher interoperability amongst concerned entities akin to producers, providers, transporters, end-users, and others. It may also be described as integration of related applied sciences akin to Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Moreover, the call for for Attached Logistics is on an build up within the fresh years, owing to its options akin to seamless operation, real-time verbal exchange, and integration of data, which allows knowledgeable resolution making and streamlined logistical trade processes. The worldwide Attached Logistics marketplace used to be valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to achieve at $27,722 million via 2023, rising at a CAGR of seven.60% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This file supplies an summary of the developments, construction, drivers, demanding situations, and alternatives within the world Attached Logistics marketplace.

– Porter’s 5 Forces research highlights the opportunity of patrons & providers, and offers insights at the aggressive construction of the marketplace to decide the funding wallet.

– Present and long run developments followed via the important thing marketplace avid gamers are highlighted to decide total competitiveness.

– The quantitative research of the Attached Logistics marketplace expansion from 2017 to 2023 is equipped to elaborate the marketplace attainable.

Key Marketplace Segments

Through Generation

– Bluetooth

– Mobile

– Wi-Fi

– ZigBee

– NFC

– Satellite tv for pc

Through Units

– Gateways

– RFID Tags

– Sensor Nodes

BY Area

North The united states

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Remainder of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Remainder of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin The united states

– Heart East

– Arica

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– SAP

– ThingWorx

– SecureRF

– Oracle

– Zebra

– Applied sciences

– GT Nexus

– IBM

– Cisco Machine, Inc.

– Eurotech S.P.A.

– AT&T Inc.

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1. Secondary analysis

1.5.2. Number one analysis

1.5.3. Analyst equipment and fashions

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Most sensible impacting components

3.2.2. Most sensible funding wallet

3.2.3. Most sensible successful methods

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Low bargaining energy of providers

3.3.2. Reasonable bargaining energy of patrons

3.3.3. Reasonable danger of substitutes

3.3.4. Reasonable-to-high danger of recent entrants

3.3.5. Reasonable-to-high aggressive contention

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.3. Alternatives

CHAPTER 4 CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. BLUETOOTH

4.2.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

4.2.3. Marketplace research via nation

4.3. CELLULAR

4.3.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

4.3.3. Marketplace research via nation

4.4. WI-FI

4.4.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

4.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

4.4.3. Marketplace research via nation

4.5. ZIGBEE

4.5.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

4.5.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

4.5.3. Marketplace research via nation

4.6. NFC

4.6.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

4.6.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

4.6.3. Marketplace research via nation

4.7. SATELLITE

4.7.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

4.7.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

4.7.3. Marketplace research via nation

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET, BY DEVICES

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. GATEWAYS

5.2.1 Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

5.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

5.2.3. Marketplace research via nation

5.3. RFID TAGS

5.3.1 Key marketplace developments, expansion components and opportunities5.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

5.3.2. Marketplace research via nation

5.4. SENSOR NODES

5.4.1 Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

5.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, via area

5.4.3. Marketplace research via nation

CHAPTER 6 CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

6.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via nation

6.2.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.2.4. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.2.4.1.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.2.4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.2.4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

6.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via nation

6.3.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.3.4. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.3.4.1.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.3.4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.3.4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.3.4.4. Remainder of Europe

6.3.4.4.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.3.4.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

6.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via nation

6.4.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.4.4. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.4.4.1.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.4.4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.4.4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.4.4.4. Remainder of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.4.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.4.4.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key marketplace developments, expansion components and alternatives

6.5.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via area

6.5.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.5.4. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.5.4.1. Latin The united states

6.5.4.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.5.4.1.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.5.4.2. Heart East

6.5.4.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.5.4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Generation

6.5.4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast via Units

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. SAP

7.1.1. Corporate evaluate

7.1.2. Corporate snapshot

7.1.3. Running trade segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Industry efficiency

7.1.6. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.2. THINGWORX

7.2.1. Corporate evaluate

7.2.2. Product portfolio

7.2.3. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.3. AT&T INC.

7.3.1. Corporate evaluate

7.3.2. Running trade segments

7.3.3. Industry efficiency

7.3.4. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.4. SECURERF

7.4.1. Corporate evaluate

7.4.2. Corporate snapshot

7.4.3. Running trade segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Industry efficiency

7.4.6. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.5. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

7.5.1. Corporate evaluate

7.5.2. Running trade segments

7.5.3. Industry efficiency

7.5.4. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.6. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

7.6.1. Corporate evaluate

7.6.2. Running trade segments

7.6.3. Industry efficiency

7.6.4. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.7. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

7.7.1. Corporate evaluate

7.7.2. Running trade segments

7.7.3. Industry efficiency

7.7.4. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.8. GT NEXUS

7.8.1. Corporate evaluate

7.8.2. Running trade segments

7.8.3. Industry efficiency

7.8.4. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

7.9. EUROTECH S.P.A.

7.9.1. Corporate evaluate

7.9.2. Corporate snapshot

7.9.3. Product portfolio

7.9.4. Key strategic strikes and tendencies

Proceed @…



