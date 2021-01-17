Vietnam Reinforcement Fabrics Marketplace 2018-2024: Key Participant, Call for, Enlargement, Alternatives and Forecast

A brand new marketplace analysis document at the Vietnam Reinforcement Fabrics marketplace has presented by way of KD Marketplace Insights. The document is devoted to in-depth trade research of the Vietnam Reinforcement Fabrics marketplace. The Vietnam Reinforcement Fabrics research is damaged down on other segmentation ranges together with Marketplace Through Subject matter Kind, Through Finish Person.

The Vietnam reinforcement supplies marketplace generated $49,453 thousand in 2017 and is predicted to develop at a CAGR of seven.9% to achieve $84,478 thousand by way of 2024.Reinforcement supplies are crucial for the formation of fiber-based composites. Reinforcement supplies are crucial for forming composites as they supply tension and structural energy to the composites. Awesome houses of composites akin to, lighter weight as in comparison to person elements, greater use within the automobile in addition to aerospace & protection sectors, and enlargement in intake within the building trade force the reinforcement supplies trade. Then again, the top manufacturing price of reinforcement supplies might abate the expansion of the marketplace. Technological traits in manufacturing processes are anticipated to lead to awesome sustainability and development in efficiency potency, developing a lot of enlargement alternatives for marketplace avid gamers.

Vietnam reinforcement supplies marketplace is segmented at the foundation of subject material sort and finish person. In line with subject material sort marketplace categorized as glass fiber, carbon fiber and others. Glass fiber marketplace additional sub segmented as roving, woven roving, materials, CSM/CFM, chopped strand, and others. Carbon fiber marketplace is additional sub categorised into woven material, thermoset UD prepreg, thermoset material prepreg, thermoplastic prepreg, uncooked fiber, and molding compounds. At the foundation of finish person marketplace is segmented as building (residential, infrastructure and commercial) and others.

Vietnam reinforcement supplies marketplace is ruled by way of medium and large-scale producers akin to Vietnam Metal Company, vibuma, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, World Requirements Buying and selling Vietnam Co. ltd., Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd., and QH Plus Company.

KEY BENEFITS

– This document supplies an intensive research of the present traits and forecasts estimations and dynamics within the reinforcement supplies trade in Vietnam.

– Complete research of things that force and restrain the expansion of the Vietnam reinforcement supplies marketplace percentage is supplied within the document.

– It provides a quantitative research from 2017 to 2024, which is predicted to allow the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing marketplace alternatives.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Through Subject matter Kind

– Glass Fiber

– – – Roving

– – – Woven Roving

– – – Materials

– – – CSM/CFM

– – – Chopped Strand

– – – Others

– Carbon Fiber

– – – Woven Cloth

– – – Thermoset UD Prepreg

– – – Thermoset Cloth Prepreg

– – – Thermoplastic Prepreg

– – – Uncooked Fiber

– – – Molding Compounds

– Others

Through Finish Person

– Development

– Residential

– Infrastructure

– Commercial

– Others

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Number one analysis

1.4.2. Secondary analysis

1.4.3. Analyst equipment and fashions

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

3.1. OVERVIEW

3.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

3.2. GLASS FIBER

3.2.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement elements and alternatives

3.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, by way of sort

3.2.2.1. Roving marketplace dimension and forecast

3.2.2.2. Woven roving marketplace dimension and forecast

3.2.2.3. Cloth marketplace dimension and forecast

3.2.2.4. CSM/CFM marketplace dimension and forecast

3.2.2.5. Chopped strand marketplace dimension and forecast

3.2.2.6. Others marketplace dimension and forecast

3.3. CARBON FIBER

3.3.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement elements and alternatives

3.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast, by way of sort

3.3.2.1. Woven material marketplace dimension and forecast

3.3.2.2. Thermoset UD prepreg marketplace dimension and forecast

3.3.2.3. Thermoset material prepreg marketplace dimension and forecast

3.3.2.4. Thermoplastic Prepreg marketplace dimension and forecast

3.3.2.5. Uncooked fiber marketplace dimension and forecast

3.3.2.6. Molding compound marketplace dimension and forecast

3.4. OTHERS

3.4.1. Key marketplace traits, enlargement elements and alternatives

3.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 4 VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET, BY END USER

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.2. CONSTRUCTION

4.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast, by way of sort

4.2.1.1. Residential marketplace dimension and forecast

4.2.1.2. Infrastructure marketplace dimension and forecast

4.2.1.3. Commercial marketplace dimension and forecast

4.3. OTHERS

4.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

Proceed @…



