Carbon Fiber Marketplace 2018-2025: Key Participant, Call for, Expansion, Alternatives and Forecast

A brand new marketplace analysis document at the international Carbon Fiber marketplace has presented by means of KD Marketplace Insights. The document is devoted to in-depth trade research of the worldwide Carbon Fiber marketplace. The World Carbon Fiber research is damaged down on other segmentation ranges together with Marketplace BY RAW MATERIAL, BY TYPE, BY FORM, BY END-USER INDUSTRY.

The worldwide carbon fiber marketplace was once valued at $2,766 million in 2017, and is predicted to achieve $5,991 million by means of 2025, rising at a CAGR of eleven.7% all through the forecast length. With regards to quantity, the marketplace is predicted to achieve 197 kilotons by means of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 14.3%. It’s segmented in accordance with uncooked subject matter, kind, shape, end-use trade, and geography. The call for for carbon fiber has larger owing to its larger use in wind generators, automobile, crusing/yacht development, marine, and aerospace & protection trade.

In response to the uncooked subject matter, the marketplace is bifurcated into pan-based and pitch-based & rayon-based carbon fiber. Pan-based carbon fiber phase is projected to develop on the best CAGR one day. In response to the kind, the marketplace is split into steady, lengthy, and brief carbon fibers. Steady carbon fiber ruled the marketplace in 2017 and could also be projected to sign in the best enlargement price. Aerospace & protection, sports activities/recreational, wind generators, molding compounds, automobile, drive vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. client, and crusing/yacht development are the more than a few end-use industries for this marketplace. Aerospace & protection phase was once the biggest income contributor in 2017, while the wind turbine phase is projected to witness the best CAGR. Higher penetration of carbon fiber within the automobile trade and upward push in call for for carbon fiber in aerospace & protection sector force the marketplace enlargement. On the other hand, the expansion of carbon fiber marketplace is specific owing to its excessive costs & unavailability.

Geographically, the marketplace is analyzed throughout North The united states, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North The united states led the marketplace, each with regards to price & quantity, in 2017, because of the presence of primary carbon fiber providers and producers. It is usually projected to sign in the best call for for carbon fiber, owing to the larger call for from aerospace & protection, automobile, wind turbine, and sports activities/recreational industries.

The corporations profiled within the document are as follows:

– Toray Industries Inc.

– SGL Carbon SE

– Solvay SA

– Cytec Industries Inc.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company

– Hyosung Company

– Teijin Restricted

– DowAksa Complicated Composites Keeping B.V.

– OJSC “Svetlogorskkhimvolokno”

– Nippon Metal & Sumitomo Steel Company

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The document supplies an in-depth research of the present tendencies, drivers, and dynamics of the worldwide carbon fiber marketplace to explain the existing alternatives and the possible funding wallet.

– It provides qualitative tendencies in addition to quantitative research from 2017 to 2025 to lend a hand the stakeholders to know the marketplace state of affairs.

– An in depth research of the important thing segments demonstrates the intake of carbon fiber in several packages throughout more than a few industries.

– Aggressive intelligence highlights the trade practices, methods, and traits adopted by means of key trade gamers around the geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY RAW MATERIAL

– Pan-Primarily based Carbon Fiber

– Pitch-Primarily based & Rayon-Primarily based Carbon Fiber

BY TYPE

– Steady Carbon Fiber

– Lengthy Carbon Fiber

– Brief Carbon Fiber

BY FORM

– Composite

– Non-Composite

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

– Aerospace & Protection

– Sports activities/Recreational

– Wind Generators

– Molding & Compounds

– Car

– Drive Vessels

– Civil Engineering

– Marine

– Pultrusion Misc.

– Misc. Shopper

– Crusing/Yacht Construction

– Others (Misc. Power, Oil & Gasoline, Scientific and Commercial Rollers)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North The united states

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Remainder of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Korea

– Japan

– India

– Remainder of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Relaxation Of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

– Formosa Plastic Company

– Bluestar Fiber Corporate Ltd.

– Zoltek Corporations

– Crosby Composites

– Plasan Carbon Composites

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary analysis

1.3.2. Number one analysis

1.3.3. Analyst gear and fashions

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.3. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Most sensible funding wallet, by means of end-use trade

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Build up in penetration of carbon fiber parts in automobile trade

3.4.1.2. Executive laws for emission keep an eye on

3.4.1.3. Upward thrust in call for for high-performance carbon fiber in aerospace & protection

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Top worth of carbon fiber

3.4.2.2. Lengthy manufacturing cycle and unavailability of carbon fibers

3.4.3. Alternatives

3.4.3.1. Build up in software of carbon fiber in wind generators

3.4.3.2. Upward thrust in use of carbon fiber in scientific trade

3.5. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.6. PRODUCT BENCHMARKING

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.2. PAN-BASED CARBON FIBER

4.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

4.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

4.3. PITCH-BASED CARBON FIBER & RAYON-BASED CARBON FIBER

4.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

4.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.2. CONTINUOUS CARBON FIBER

5.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.3. LONG CARBON FIBER

5.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

5.4. SHORT CARBON FIBER

5.4.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.4.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY FORM

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

6.2. COMPOSITE CARBON FIBER

6.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

6.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

6.3. NON-COMPOSITE CARBON FIBER

6.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

6.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.2. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

7.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.3. SPORTS/LEISURE

7.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.4. WIND TURBINES

7.4.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.4.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.5. MOLDING & COMPOUNDS

7.5.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.5.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.6. AUTOMOTIVE

7.6.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.6.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.7. PRESSURE VESSELS

7.7.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.7.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.8. CIVIL ENGINEERING

7.8.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.8.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.9. MARINE

7.9.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.9.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.10. PULTRUSION MISC.

7.10.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.10.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.11. MISC. CONSUMER

7.11.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.11.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.12. SAILING/YACHT BUILDING

7.12.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.12.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

7.13. OTHERS

7.13.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.13.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

8.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.2.2.1. By way of uncooked subject matter

8.2.2.2. By way of kind

8.2.2.3. By way of shape

8.2.2.4. By way of end-use trade

8.2.2.5. By way of nation

8.2.3. U.S.

8.2.3.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.2.4. Canada

8.2.4.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.2.5. Mexico

8.2.5.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies, enlargement components, and alternatives

8.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast

8.3.2.1. By way of uncooked subject matter

8.3.2.2. By way of kind

8.3.2.3. By way of shape

8.3.2.4. By way of end-use trade

8.3.2.5. By way of nation

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.3.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.3.4. France

8.3.4.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.3.5. UK

8.3.5.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.3.6. Italy

8.3.6.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.3.7. SPAIN

8.3.7.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

8.3.8. Remainder of Europe

8.3.8.1. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of kind

Proceed @…



