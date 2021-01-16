US Subsequent Technology Diabetes Treatment and Drug Supply marketplace Key Gamers: Abbott Laboratories, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-Los angeles Roche Ltd., GlySens Integrated, Medtronic %, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, MannKind Company, Dexcom, Inc.

A recent file titled “US Subsequent Technology Diabetes Treatment and Drug Supply marketplace ” has been introduced through KD marketplace insights. It evaluates the important thing marketplace tendencies, benefits, and elements which might be pushing the whole expansion of the marketplace. The file additionally analyzes the other segments at the side of primary geographies that experience extra call for for US Subsequent Technology Diabetes Treatment and Drug Supply. The contest research may be a big a part of the file.

The U.S. subsequent technology diabetes remedy and drug transport marketplace was once valued at $446 million in 2015, and is estimated to succeed in $6,510 million through 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.0% from 2017 to 2023. Subsequent technology diabetes remedy and drug transport units are used to correctly take a look at the blood glucose ranges and ship insulin into the frame. Subsequent technology diabetes drug transport programs equivalent to oral and inhalable insulin assist to introduce insulin into the affected person’s frame with out inflicting ache and likewise reduces the danger of pores and skin inflammation because of common use of needles.

The U.S. subsequent technology diabetes remedy and drug transport marketplace is segmented in response to product sort, demographic, finish consumer, and area. The product sort section contains inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patch, steady glucose tracking programs (CGMS), and synthetic pancreas. In response to demographic, the marketplace is bifurcated into grownup inhabitants (>14years) and kid inhabitants (â‰¤14years). In response to indication, the marketplace is split into diabetes I and II. In response to finish consumer, the marketplace is classified into diagnostics/sanatorium, ICU, and residential healthcare.

Upward thrust within the selection of diabetic circumstances and the advantages of the use of those complex units over standard merchandise spice up the marketplace expansion. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and prime R&D actions for the development in diabetes healing generation are anticipated to offer alternatives for marketplace expansion. On the other hand, much less variability in merchandise and price restraints amongst low and middle-income inhabitants are anticipated to obstruct the marketplace expansion. Construction of reasonably priced merchandise with fewer unwanted effects and presence of undiagnosed diabetic sufferers within the U.S. are projected to assist to open new doorways for the expansion of the following technology diabetes remedy and drug transport marketplace.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– This file provides an in depth quantitative research of the present marketplace tendencies from 2014 to 2023 to spot the existing alternatives.

– The marketplace estimations supplied are in response to complete research of the important thing trends within the business.

– The U.S. subsequent technology diabetes remedy and drug transport marketplace is comprehensively analyzed with recognize to product sort, demographics, indications, and finish consumer.

– The advance methods followed through key producers are enlisted to know the aggressive situation of the marketplace.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By way of Product Kind

– Inhalable Insulin

– Oral Insulin

– Insulin Patch

– CGM Machine

– Synthetic Pancreas

By way of Demographic

– Grownup Inhabitants (>14 years)

– Kid Inhabitants (<14 years)

By way of Finish Person

– Diagnostics/Health facility

– ICU

– House Healthcare

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Abbott Laboratories

– Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-Los angeles Roche Ltd.

– GlySens Integrated

– Medtronic %

– Sanofi

– Novo Nordisk

– MannKind Company

– Dexcom, Inc.

– Senseonics Keeping, Inc.

The opposite gamers of the catheters marketplace come with (firms now not profiled within the file):

– Synertech

– Zosano Pharma Corp.

– Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

– Eli Lilly and Corporate

– Enteris BioPharma

– Transdermal Specialties Inc

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary analysis

1.4.2. Number one analysis

1.4.3. Analyst gear and fashions

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. KEY BENEFITS

3.1.1. Best funding wallet

3.1.2. Best successful methods

3.2. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.2.1. Patent research through 12 months

3.2.2. Patent research through product

3.3. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

3.3.1. U.S. FDA

3.4. REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

3.5. INNOVATIONS IN NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET

3.5.1. Good touch lenses for glucose tracking

3.5.2. iLet bihormonal bionic pancreas

3.5.3. Glucose nanosensors

3.5.4. Beta cellular substitute remedy

3.5.5. Glucose-responsive insulin-producing cells

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Upward thrust in prevalence of diabetes

3.6.1.2. Upward thrust in healthcare expenditure & disposable revenue

3.6.1.3. Advantages of the use of subsequent technology diabetes merchandise over standard merchandise

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Value restrains

3.6.2.2. Lack of understanding

3.6.2.3. Much less variability in merchandise

3.6.3. Alternatives

3.6.3.1. Creating merchandise with fewer unwanted effects at reasonably priced prices

3.6.3.2. Top undiagnosed diabetic affected person inhabitants

CHAPTER 4 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.2. INHALABLE INSULIN

4.2.1. Key marketplace tendencies

4.2.2. Key expansion elements and alternatives

4.2.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.3. ORAL INSULIN

4.3.1. Key marketplace tendencies

4.3.2. Key expansion elements and alternatives

4.3.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.4. INSULIN PATCHES

4.4.1. Key marketplace tendencies

4.4.2. Key expansion elements and alternatives

4.4.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.5. CGMS

4.5.1. Key marketplace tendencies

4.5.2. Key expansion elements and alternatives

4.5.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.6. ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS

4.6.1. Key marketplace tendencies

4.6.2. Key expansion elements and alternatives

4.6.3. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 5 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY DEMOGRAPHICS

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

5.2. ADULT POPULATION (>14YEARS)

5.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

5.3. CHILD POPULATION (14YEARS)

5.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 6 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY INDICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

6.2. TYPE I DIABETES

6.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

6.3. TYPE II DIABETES

6.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 7 NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.2. DIAGNOSTICS/CLINICS

7.2.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.3. INTENSIVE CARE UNITS (ICU)

7.3.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.4. HOME HEALTHCARE

7.4.1. Marketplace dimension and forecast

Proceed…

