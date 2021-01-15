U.S. Cell Telephone Equipment Marketplace is estimated to succeed in $66,434.3 million by means of 2025

KD Marketplace Insights has revealed a brand new document on U.S. Cell Telephone Equipment Marketplace research and forecast 2018-2025. The document accommodates of U.S. Cell Telephone Equipment Marketplace measurement, Y-o-Y expansion research, and marketplace dynamics, together with expansion drivers, restraining components, alternatives, and traits which can be spearheading present nature and long term standing of the marketplace.

The U.S. cell phone equipment marketplace used to be valued at $26,988.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to succeed in $66,434.3 million by means of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 12.86% from 2018 to 2025. Cell phones play a an important section in our day-to-day regimen. Within the provide situation, customers leverage the cell phone to get right of entry to the web, take photos, pay attention to song, and use it as a garage tool.

The U.S. inhabitants has witnessed an expanding tendency of adopting smartphones. The U.S. cell phone equipment marketplace is predicted to witness important expansion from 2018 to 2025, owing to the rise in buying energy and way of life growth of the hundreds. The Bluetooth speaker section is predicted to check in the easiest CAGR all the way through the forecast length.

The U.S. cell phone equipment marketplace is labeled by means of product sort into headphone, transportable speaker, Bluetooth speaker, battery, energy financial institution, battery case, charger, protecting case, display coverage, sensible watch, health band, reminiscence card, and AR & VR headset. Every product sort has two subcategories specifically, inbox and aftermarket. Additionally, the document main points the web and offline earnings segments for various product sorts.

The key gamers within the U.S. cell phone equipment marketplace are Panasonic Company, Sennheiser Digital GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Company, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Company, BYD Co., Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Company.

The document analyzes the foremost methods of key gamers in addition to the present traits, restraints, and upcoming alternatives of the U.S. cellphones equipment marketplace.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The document gives an in-depth research and dynamics of the U.S. cellphones equipment marketplace to know the marketplace situation.

– The quantitative research of the present traits and long term estimations from 2018 to 2025 has been supplied to facilitate strategists and stakeholders to capitalize at the prevailing marketplace alternatives.

– The document features a detailed research of the geographical segments to allow the identity of winning segments for marketplace gamers.

– A complete research of the traits, subsegments, and key earnings wallet of the U.S. marketplace has been incorporated within the find out about.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Via Product Kind

– Headphone

– Transportable Speaker

– Bluetooth Speaker

– Battery

– Energy Financial institution

– Battery Case

– Charger

– Protecting Case

– Display screen Coverage

– Sensible Watch

– Health Band

– Reminiscence Card

– AR & VR Headset

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

1.3. KEY FINDINGS

1.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017 (%)

CHAPTER 2: U.S. MOBILE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

2.1. OVERVIEW

2.2. HEADPHONES

2.2.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.2.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.2.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.3. PORTABLE SPEAKERS

2.3.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.3.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.3.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.4. BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

2.4.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.4.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.4.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.5. BATTERY

2.5.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.5.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.5.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.6. POWER BANK

2.6.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.6.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.6.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.7. BATTERY CASE

2.7.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.7.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.7.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.8. CHARGERS

2.8.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.8.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.8.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.9. PROTECTIVE CASE

2.9.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.9.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.9.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.10. SCREEN PROTECTION

2.10.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.10.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.10.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.11. SMART WATCH

2.11.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.11.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.11.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.12. FITNESS BANDS

2.12.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.12.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.12.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.13. MEMORY CARD

2.13.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.13.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.13.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

2.14. AR & VR HEADSETS

2.14.1. Key marketplace traits, expansion components, and alternatives

2.14.2. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of cargo sort

2.14.3. Marketplace measurement and forecast, by means of distribution channel

Proceed…

