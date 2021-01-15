Newest Analysis document on Vietnam Cell Fee Marketplace Dimension predicts beneficial enlargement and forecast

A brand new marketplace analysis document at the Vietnam Cell Fee marketplace has offered via KD Marketplace Insights. The document is devoted to in-depth business research of the Vietnam Cell Fee marketplace. The Vietnam Cell Fee research is damaged down on other segmentation ranges together with Marketplace By way of Sort, By way of Mode Of Transaction, By way of Finish Consumer, By way of Sort Of Acquire, By way of Packages.

Cell price refers to price services and products remotely carried out via messages or cellular apps. More than a few cellular price media, corresponding to near-field verbal exchange (NFC), had been offered to facilitate fast cash switch. E-payment strategies had been extensively utilized in Vietnam, owing to modify in buyer choice from money to virtual bills and technological traits. As well as, upward push in adoption of smartphones and build up in web penetration have fostered a number of banks within the nation to put in force rapid price services and products.

Surge in want for fast transactions in Vietnam is expected to be one of the vital primary drivers of the Vietnam cellular price marketplace. In December 2017, Vietnam’s e-payment pioneer, MoMo, signed an settlement with a U.S.-based ride-hailing corporate, Uber Applied sciences, to permit passengers to pay for rides together with application expenses, airline tickets, and on-line purchases the usage of the MoMo app. Additionally, banks in Vietnams had been specializing in e-payment; for example, Sacombank and Maritime Financial institution have introduced their very own QR code-based on-line price services and products, that are used at retail outlets and eating places. Thus, enlargement of the e-commerce business, larger penetration of smartphones, growth in way of life, and wish for speedy & hassle-free transactions power the expansion of the cellular price marketplace in Vietnam.

Then again, information breaches & safety issues are anticipated to obstruct the marketplace enlargement. Conversely, upward push in consciousness about cellular price, publicity to social media, and build up in acclaim for cashless bills in Vietnam are anticipated to give primary alternatives for marketplace growth all through the forecast duration.

The Vietnam cellular price marketplace is categorised in accordance with sort, mode of transaction, form of acquire, software, and finish consumer. Relying on sort, the marketplace is bifurcated into proximity price and faraway price. By way of mode of transaction, it incorporates brief message provider (SMS), near-field verbal exchange (NFC), and wi-fi software protocol (WAP). At the foundation of form of acquire, it’s segmented into airtime switch & top-ups, cash transfers & bills, products & coupons, go back and forth & ticketing, and others. The packages coated within the learn about come with hospitality & tourism, media & leisure, retail, healthcare, power & utilities, IT & telecommunication, and others. Consistent with finish consumer, the marketplace is classed into non-public and industry.

The important thing gamers profiled within the document come with Mobivi, NganLuong, OnePay, Smartlink, Orange S.A., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Payoo, MOMO, 123Pay, and SohaPay.

Key Advantages for Stakeholders

– This learn about contains the analytical depiction of the Vietnam cellular price marketplace together with present developments and long run estimations to resolve the upcoming funding wallet.

– The document items data associated with key drivers, restraints, and alternatives.

– The present marketplace is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2025 to focus on the monetary competency of the business.

– Porters 5 Forces research illustrates the efficiency of consumers & providers within the Vietnam cellular price business.

Vietnam Cell Fee Marketplace Key Segments:

By way of Sort

– Proximity price

– Far off price

By way of Mode Of Transaction

– Quick message provider (SMS)

– Close to-field verbal exchange (NFC)

– Wi-fi software protocol (WAP)

By way of Finish Consumer

– Non-public

– Industry

By way of Sort Of Acquire

– Airtime switch & top-up

– Cash switch & price

– Products & coupon

– Trip & ticketing

– Others

By way of Packages

– Hospitality & tourism

– Media & leisure

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Power & utilities

– IT & telecommunication

– Others

Key Marketplace Avid gamers

– Mobivi

– NganLuong

– OnePay

– Smartlink

– Orange S.A.

– PayPal Holdings, Inc.

– Payoo

– MOMO

– 123Pay

– SohaPay

Desk of Content material

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Record description

1.2. Key advantages for stakeholders

1.3. Analysis method

1.3.1. Secondary analysis

1.3.2. Number one analysis

1.3.3. Analyst gear & fashions

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO viewpoint

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Marketplace definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Best impacting components

3.2.2. Best funding wallet

3.2.3. Best successful methods

3.3. Porter’s 5 forces research

3.4. Key Participant Positioning, 2016

3.5. Marketplace dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Building up in penetration of smartphones

3.5.1.2. Enlargement of the m-commerce business

3.5.1.3. Construction of the fintech & price business

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Knowledge breach & safety issues

3.5.3. Alternatives

3.5.3.1. Building up in call for for quick & hassle-free transaction services and products

3.5.3.2. Projects to power cashless bills in Vietnam

CHAPTER 4: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Evaluation

4.2. Proximity price

4.2.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

4.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

4.3. Far off price

4.3.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

4.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 5: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSACTION

5.1. Evaluation

5.2. Quick message provider (SMS)

5.2.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

5.3. Wi-fi software protocol (WAP)

5.3.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

5.4. Close to-field verbal exchange (NFC)

5.4.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

5.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 6: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Evaluation

6.2. Non-public

6.2.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

6.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

6.3. Industry

6.3.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

6.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 7: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Evaluation

7.2. Hospitality & tourism

7.2.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.3. Media & leisure

7.3.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.4. Retail

7.4.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.5.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.6. Power & utilities

7.6.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.6.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.7. IT & telecommunications

7.7.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.7.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

7.8.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 8: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF PURCHASE

8.1. Evaluation

8.2. Airtime transfers & top-ups

8.2.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

8.2.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

8.3. Cash transfers & bills

8.3.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

8.3.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

8.4. Products & coupons

8.4.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

8.4.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

8.5. Trip & ticketing

8.5.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

8.5.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Key marketplace developments, enlargement components, and alternatives

8.6.2. Marketplace dimension and forecast

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Mobivi

9.1.1. Corporate review

9.1.2. Corporate snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.2. MOMO (M_Service)

9.2.1. Corporate review

9.2.2. Corporate snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Key strategic strikes and traits

9.3. Nationwide Fee Company of Vietnam (Smartlink card JSC)

9.3.1. Corporate review

9.3.2. Corporate snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Key strategic strikes and traits

9.4. NganLuong.vn

9.4.1. Corporate review

9.4.2. Corporate snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Key strategic strikes and traits

9.5. OnePay

9.5.1. Corporate review

9.5.2. Corporate snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Key strategic strikes and traits

9.6. Orange S.A.

9.6.1. Corporate review

9.6.2. Corporate snapshot

9.6.3. Working industry segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Industry efficiency

9.6.6. Key strategic strikes and traits

Proceed @…



