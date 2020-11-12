Live Cell Imaging Market Size to Represent 9% CAGR By 2023 | COVID-19 Impact, Regional Outlook, Applications, Size and Share Analysis

Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Products (Equipment, Consumables, Software), Technology (Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP), Others), Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Biology, Others), End-User, Global Forecast Till 2023

Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis

The global live cell imaging market size is estimated to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023), says Market Research Future (MRFR). The global live cell imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The report discusses the effect of COVID-19 on the industry, including future opportunities and threats, drivers and risks, and market growth forecasts based on numerous scenarios. Live cell imaging is a technique used to study live cells using images from imaging systems like high content screening systems and microscopes.

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and increasing government funding in cell-based research are pushing this market’s growth. For example, funding institutes such as Health Connexions, the National Institute of Health, and W.M. Keck Foundation has given grants to organizations such as the Harvard School of Medicine, Perdue University and the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering for the advancement of imaging technologies to be used in the fields of health, food, and the environment. The adoption of high content screening techniques in drug discovery and cell biology drives the global market growth for live cell imaging.

Nevertheless, the lack of availability of qualified professionals and the high cost of high-content screening systems can limit the market’s growth during the assessment period.

Live Cell Imaging Market Segmentation

The global live cell imaging market has been segmented based on the product, technology, application, and end-user.

By product, the global live cell imaging market has been classified as equipment, consumables, and software. The equipment is further divided into microscopes, standalone systems, cell analyzer, and image-capturing devices. The microscopes are further sub-segmented as conventional microscopes, confocal microscopes, and advanced fluorescence microscopes. The consumables are sub-segmented as assay kits, reagents, media, and others.

Based on technology, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into fluorescence resonance energy transfer, fluorescence recovery after photobleaching, high-content analysis, ratiometric imaging, fluorescence in situ hybridization, total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy, multiphoton excitation microscopy, and other technologies.

Based on application, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery.

Based on end-user, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Live Cell Imaging Market Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The American region holds the largest share of the global live cell imaging market, owing to the current well-established healthcare system, the growing prevalence of cancer cases, and technological advancements. As per the study released by the American Cancer Society in 2017, nearly 190,500 of the estimated 600,920 cancer deaths in the United States are likely to be attributed to cigarette smoking. In addition, factors such as high capitalization in imaging systems as well as intensive research and development to enhance imaging quality and data functionality are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Europe is second in the global live cell imaging market. Government support towards research and development expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to push the European live cell imaging market. In addition, the presence of key players such as Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, and GE Healthcare facilitates the growth of this market. For example, in November 2016, Carl Zeiss AG launched ZEISS Cell Discover 7 automated live cell imaging microscopes. With this launch, the company has expanded its range of products to include live cell imaging.

The Asian Pacific live cell imaging market consists of countries like China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Japan is the largest live cell imaging market due to a rise in cancer prevalence and demand for live cell imaging techniques. In China, the factors responsible for market growth are increasing geriatric populations with chronic diseases and the availability of low-cost diagnostic and treatment options.

The Middle East & Africa has the lowest market share due to flat growth, lack of technical expertise, and weak medical facilities.

Live Cell Imaging Market Key Players

Some of the major participants identified by MRFR in this market are Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Molecular Devices, LCC, PerkinElmer, Inc., GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Olympus Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, BioTek Instruments

