Breast Implants Market Size 2020, Application, Share, Industry 2023

Breast Implants Market Global Status and Enhancement Analysis By Product (Silicone implants, Saline implants, Smooth Breast implants, Round implants), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Application (Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation), End-User (Clinics) –Global Forecast Till 2023

Advances in Surgical Procedures Driving the Global Breast Implants Market

Breast implants witness widespread popularity among the women population, especially in advanced countries. The product has undergone several phases of evolution over the years. Modern breast implants are made of silica solutions, saline or silicone gel. These implants are used to reconstruct, repair and enhance breast implants.

Global breast implants market to exhibit a strong growth over the next couple of years asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). A data released by America Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2015, nearly 106,000 breast reconstruction procedures were undertaken in the U.S.

At the same time, increased number of skilled plastic surgeons is partly influencing the market growth. Plastic surgery is high-growth segment in the global healthcare market, Advances in technology has made these procedures safer and more effective which prompting investment towards medical tourism that covers cosmetic services.

More and more individuals are willing to spend on improving self-appearance, this is a major market driver, Penetration remains low in price-sensitive markets, as such procedures are expensive and entails post-surgery maintenance.

Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis of the global breast market has been conducted on the basis of shape, application, product, and end user.

Based on shape, the market has been anatomical and round.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into breast reconstruction and breast augmentation.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into saline breast implants, round breast implants gummy bear breast implants, silicone breast implants, textured breast implants, structured saline breast implants and smooth breast implants.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, cosmetic centers and others.

Major Key Competitive Industry Landscape

among the leading companies operating in the global breast implants market are,

Allergan (Actavis)

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Laboratoires Arion

CEREPLAS

Ideal Implant Inc.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Sientra Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Hans Biomed Co. Ltd.

Mentor Worldwide LLC

and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd.

The high surgical costs and laterally the added expenses of medical test and medications limit the growth of the industry. However, sometimes the risk of re-surgery becomes essential to correct the appearance and this may hinder the industries expansion.

Global Breast Implants Market: Regional Analysis

MRFR is it report covers regions such as Europe, North America and South America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

North America is the largest market for breast implants. Demand for breast restructuring and enhancement procedures continues to grow in the region. Cosmetic surgeries make a significant contribution to the overall revenues for the cosmetics industry. The uptake in silicone breast implants in the countries such the U.S. and Canada has been rapid.

Europe is the second most attractive market for breast implant. A sizable patient pool for breast reconstruction is viewed as major market driver. In addition, presence of cutting-edge medical infrastructure and cosmetics solution providers put the region at a favourable position in the global breast implants market.

In APAC, a sustained growth in over the next couple of years. Rising disposable income, increased acceptance of silicon-based body enhancement products and rising consciousness regarding self-appearance are some of the factors supporting the market growth in the region. Breast enhancement procedures have increased significantly in countries such as China and India.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) market is relatively smaller market share, however, has potential to grow sharply in the future.

