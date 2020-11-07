Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Asphaltene and paraffin inhibitors find widespread use in oil exploration and processing activities. Asphaltenes are naturally occurring molecules in crude oil, which possess high molecular weight and limited solubility in crude oil. Paraffins are naturally occurring saturated hydrocarbon molecules that are largely found in liquid crude oils. Together asphaltenes and paraffins represent organic deposits that form in and around the wellbore and cause clogging of oil wells and flow lines. Paraffin or asphaltene deposition problems are also aggravated when oils from different wells are commingled during production and transportation. To prevent clogging and keep the asphaltene and paraffin particles in suspension and soluble in the fluid, paraffin and asphaltene inhibitors are employed. Asphaltene and paraffin inhibitors are oilfield production chemicals with their demand directly dependent upon growth in oil extraction. The market is therefore poised to benefit from the increase in the number of drilling rigs; sustained activity in the oil and gas exploration space; maturity of domestic crude oil fields and the need for increasing production in these wells; and emphasis on new well discoveries especially in deepwater locations in developing regions.

The global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market size is projected to reach US$ 948.2 million by 2026, from US$ 755 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Paraffin inhibitor

Asphaltene inhibitor

By Application:

Offshore oil

Onshore oil

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market are:

Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry

AES Arabia

GE(Baker Hughes)

Caradan Chemicals

Clariant

Croda International

Deep South Chemicals

EMEC

Force Chem Technologies

Halliburton

Innospec

Janus Energy Resources

Kosta Oil Field Technologies

LLC FLEK

NALCO Champion

Newpark Resources

Schlumberger Limited

M-I SWACO

Rocanda Enterprises

Roemex Limited

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

