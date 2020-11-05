Global and Japan Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients mean that cccccc, rather than chemical blending, which is non-irritating and beneficial to the body. With the increase of people’s income, more and more people are pursuing skin care products made of better and more pure bio-based ingredients.

Segment by Type, the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market is segmented into

Emollients

Emulsifiers

Surfactants

Rheology Control

Others

Segment by Application, the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market is segmented into

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Others

The key regions covered in the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Ashland

BASF

Clariant

Croda International

Covestro

DSM

Dow

Evonik

Eastman Chemical Company

Genomatica

Nouryon

Sollice Biotech

Solvay

Lubrizol

