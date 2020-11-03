Shunt Capacitor Market 2020 With Impact of Covid-19, Latest Companies Emerging-Technologies, Trends, growth Opportunities Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Shunt Capacitor Market Information Report- Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals different factors that can bolster the expansion of the shunt capacitor market through the analysis period. Different forces that can manipulate the shunt capacitor market are elaborated and a special analysis of the influence of COVID 19 on the shunt capacitor market is presented. As per MRFR data, the shunt capacitor global market is likely to thrive at 6.72 CAGR across the analysis period. The valuation of the shunt capacitor market can touch USD 893.8 million on the conclusion of the review period.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global shunt capacitor market comprises Schneider Electric (France), ABB Ltd. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (India), Magnewin Energy Private Limited (India), Aerovox Corp. (U.S.), Energe Capacitors Pvt Ltd (India), CIRCUTOR, SA (Spain), and others.

Segment Study

The segment analysis of shunt capacitor market is done by voltage and end-user.

The voltage based segments of the Shunt Capacitor Market are medium voltage, low voltage, and high voltage. The High Voltage segment can acquire about 63.47% share of the global market. The voltage based segment of the market can churn USD 362.3 Million revenue by the end of the analysis period. These growing awareness about thermal shock performance and excellent reliability of shunt capacitor can impel the expansion of the market across the analysis period. The Medium Voltage segment can rise at 5.79% CAGR in the years to come. The segment is expected to generate USD 135.9 Million by the end of the review period. The surge in Medium Voltage shunt capacitors installation to meet energy requirements of individuals across the globe can promote the rise of the market.

The end user based segments of the shunt capacitor market are Industries, Utilities, and Others. The Utilities segment can rise at 56.30% CAGR through the analysis period. The shunt capacitor market can value USD 321.4 Million across the review period. The increased facilities of Shunt capacitors to prevent damages for critical and expensive equipment can impel the rise of the shunt capacitor through the analysis period. The increased need for electricity and rise in the number of substations can impel the expansion of the shunt capacitors market thorough the review period

Regional Insights

Geographically, the shunt capacitor market has been studied under regions namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 41.30% in 2016. The regional market valued at USD 235.7 million and is likely to acquire the CAGR of 7.34% in the foreseeable future. There has been a surging demand for energy due to the booming population coupled with the improving lifestyle in this region. China is considered the world’s largest market for power transmission & distribution. As per IEA World Energy Investment Outlook, China is likely to invest USD 83 billion on transmission & distribution network. Such factors are promoting the growth of the regional market.

Europe bags the second position in the global market and touched a valuation of USD 151.0 million in 2016. The surging number of cross-border interconnections is anticipated to propel the growth for transmission and distribution equipment in this region. The region is also likely to develop an interconnected grid which can transfer electricity between nations. Such interconnected systems improve the grid reliability and combining reserves coupled with the reduction in the investments in power-generating capacity. Such factors are highly influencing the growth of the regional market during the assessment period.

The North American region is considered a major market for shunt capacitor and acquired a market share of 19.7% with a value of USD 112.2 million in 2016. The surging demand for replacement of aging infrastructure along with government initiatives to enhance the existing T&D grid propels the growth of the regional market.

Table of Content:

Industry Overview Major Segmentation, classification, Application ect Production Market Analysis Sales Market Analysis Consumption Shunt Capacitor Market Analysis Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis Competition Analysis by Players Marketing Channel Analysis New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis Distributors/Treads Global and Regional Market Forecast Shunt Capacitor Market dynamics Shunt Capacitor Market Effect Factors Analysis Conclusion Research Methodology

