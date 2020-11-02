Global Smart Bathrooms Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Smart Bathrooms market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Bathrooms market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart bathroom refers to the integration of modern technology and smart home appliances to make barhroom intelligent, automated, and hygienic and environmentally friendly.

The growth in awareness regarding health hygiene, water, and energy preservation among the consumers, is expected to propel the growth of the global smart bathrooms industry during the forecast period. The increased usage of automatic hand dryers and touchless soap dispensers contributes to the growth in demand for smart bathrooms market in the recent years.

The global Smart Bathrooms market size is projected to reach US$ 1668.4 million by 2026, from US$ 1545 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4%% during 2021-2026.

Smart Bathrooms market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Bathrooms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Duravit

Jaquar

Kohler

LIXIL Group

TOTO

MOEN

…

Smart Bathrooms Breakdown Data by Type

Smart Toilets

Smart Faucets

Shower Systems

Smart Windows

Other

Smart Bathrooms Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Smart Bathrooms market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Smart Bathrooms market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Bathrooms Market Share Analysis

