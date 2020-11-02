Global Riveting Tools Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Riveting Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Riveting Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Riveting Tools is a general term for a range of tools for mounting rivets.

The global riveting tools market is anticipated to witness significant growth rate due to steady growth in civil aviation industry coupled with rise in aircraft maintenance periodicals.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Riveting Tools Market

The global Riveting Tools market size is projected to reach US$ 182.5 million by 2026, from US$ 177.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6%% during 2021-2026.

Global Riveting Tools Scope and Segment

Riveting Tools market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Riveting Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Stanley Engineered Fastening Rivtec

Cherry Aerospace

Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH

Arconic Fastening Systems

Sioux Tools

Advanced Air Tools Company

Ace Rivet and Fastener Inc

Honsel Umformtechnik

Lobtex

FAR Tools

KARAT Industrial Corporation

E Ding

Soartec Industrial Corporation

Toptul Taiwan

Shanghai Fast-Fix Rvet Corp

Ningbo Maowang Rivet Mfg

Riveting Tools Breakdown Data by Type

Pneumatic Riveting Tools

Battery Operated Riveting Tools

Hand Operated Riveting Tools

Riveting Tools Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Riveting Tools market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Riveting Tools market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Riveting Tools Market Share Analysis

