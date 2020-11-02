Global Riveting Tools Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Riveting Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Riveting Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Riveting Tools is a general term for a range of tools for mounting rivets.
The global riveting tools market is anticipated to witness significant growth rate due to steady growth in civil aviation industry coupled with rise in aircraft maintenance periodicals.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Riveting Tools Market
The global Riveting Tools market size is projected to reach US$ 182.5 million by 2026, from US$ 177.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6%% during 2021-2026.
Global Riveting Tools Scope and Segment
Riveting Tools market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Riveting Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Stanley Engineered Fastening Rivtec
Cherry Aerospace
Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH
Arconic Fastening Systems
Sioux Tools
Advanced Air Tools Company
Ace Rivet and Fastener Inc
Honsel Umformtechnik
Lobtex
FAR Tools
KARAT Industrial Corporation
E Ding
Soartec Industrial Corporation
Toptul Taiwan
Shanghai Fast-Fix Rvet Corp
Ningbo Maowang Rivet Mfg
Riveting Tools Breakdown Data by Type
Pneumatic Riveting Tools
Battery Operated Riveting Tools
Hand Operated Riveting Tools
Riveting Tools Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace Industry
Automotive
Manufacturing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Riveting Tools market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Riveting Tools market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Riveting Tools Market Share Analysis
