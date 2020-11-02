In this report, the Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plant-biotechnology-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Plant biotechnology equipment refers to a series of high-tech equipment used to realize the application and research of biotechnology on plants.
High demand for transgenic crops and biofuel is driving the market growth. Demand for transgenic crops has been rising owing to various benefits, such as improvement in yield, productivity, and quality of output and development of insect-resistant cultivars in crops.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market
The global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 7366.3 million by 2026, from US$ 6830.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3%% during 2021-2026.
Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Scope and Segment
Plant Biotechnology Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Keygene(Netherlands)
Heinz Walz GmbH (Germany)
LemnaTec(Germany)
Photon Systems Instruments(Czech Republic)
Qubit Systems (Canada)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Tecan Group (Switzerland)
LabRepCo (US)
Geneq (Canada)
Illumina (US)
LGC Limited (UK)
Evogene (Israel)
Plant Biotechnology Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Sensors Modules
Imaging Devices
Automated System
Drones
LED Lighting
Portable Devices
Plant Biotechnology Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Plant Research
Breeding
Product Development
Quality Assessment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Plant Biotechnology Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Plant Biotechnology Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plant-biotechnology-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com