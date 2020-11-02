Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plant biotechnology equipment refers to a series of high-tech equipment used to realize the application and research of biotechnology on plants.

High demand for transgenic crops and biofuel is driving the market growth. Demand for transgenic crops has been rising owing to various benefits, such as improvement in yield, productivity, and quality of output and development of insect-resistant cultivars in crops.

The global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 7366.3 million by 2026, from US$ 6830.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3%% during 2021-2026.

Plant Biotechnology Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Keygene(Netherlands)

Heinz Walz GmbH (Germany)

LemnaTec(Germany)

Photon Systems Instruments(Czech Republic)

Qubit Systems (Canada)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Tecan Group (Switzerland)

LabRepCo (US)

Geneq (Canada)

Illumina (US)

LGC Limited (UK)

Evogene (Israel)

Plant Biotechnology Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Sensors Modules

Imaging Devices

Automated System

Drones

LED Lighting

Portable Devices

Plant Biotechnology Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Plant Research

Breeding

Product Development

Quality Assessment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Plant Biotechnology Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Plant Biotechnology Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

