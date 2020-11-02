Global Dragging Equipment Detector Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dragging Equipment Detector market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dragging Equipment Detector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dragging equipment detector is used to detect objects that are struck and are being dragged by the train. The object being dragged hits the equipment installed on the railway track, and the detector sends an alert signal to the controller at the time of the impact. The dragging equipment detector also sends information about the length of the object that is being dragged based on the impact. Thus, objects such as air hose, pipes, or chains dragging beneath or by the side of the rails are identified while the train is running.

The rising volume of investment in railway projects will lead to the increased demand for infrastructure systems. The railway projects aim to improve existing railway tracks by providing better track control systems. The investment in upcoming railway projects will foster better railway infrastructure, which will also increase the need for track control systems. Each new project needs equipment for the implementation of track control systems which in turn propels growth in the global dragging equipment detector market.

The global Dragging Equipment Detector market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Dragging Equipment Detector market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Metrom Rail

Inspired Systems

voestalpine SIGNALING Zeltweg

Inteletrack

On-Track Technology

Ineco

Mains

Solar powered

Locomotives

Automated metros

The Dragging Equipment Detector market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dragging Equipment Detector market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

