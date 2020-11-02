Global DOC and DPF Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global DOC and DPF market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global DOC and DPF market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A DOC functions by oxidizing carbon monoxide (CO) and any unburnt hydrocarbon (HC) over a platinum group metal. DOC promotes chemical oxidation of CO and HC as well as the soluble organic fraction portion of diesel particulates. Additional benefits of DOC include oxidation of several non-regulated, HC-derived emissions, such as aldehydes or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAHs), as well as reduction or elimination of the odor of diesel exhaust.

Factors like the implementation of vehicular emission norms such as Euro 6 emission standards for commercial diesel vehicles and passenger cars and real-world emission testing procedures for diesel vehicles are primarily driving the DOC and DPF market. With the rise in global pollution levels prompting the governments to implement more stringent regulations on vehicular emissions, the DOC and DPF sales will increase exponentially. Moreover, with the growing demand for fuel efficiency in vehicles due to the volatility of fuel prices, OEMs are strategizing to improve fuel economy and power output of their vehicles, leading to the greater installation of the DOC and DPF.

The global DOC and DPF market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

DOC and DPF market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DOC and DPF market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Tenneco

Faurecia

Bekaert

Corning

Katcon

Benteler International

Friedrich Boysen

Futaba Industry

Eberspächer

DOC and DPF Breakdown Data by Type

DOC

DPF

DOC and DPF Breakdown Data by Application

HCVs

MCVs

LCVs

Passenger cars

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The DOC and DPF market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the DOC and DPF market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

