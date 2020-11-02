Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Directed Energy Weapons market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Directed Energy Weapons market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is the future weapon system that emits highly focused energy for target destruction. The potential applications of this advanced technology include anti-personnel weapon systems, missile defense system, and the disabling of lightly armored vehicles.
A key driver propelling growth of the global DEW market is the defense of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials so that civilian lives and national security of a country can be preserved. DEW equipment like lasers, radiation detectors, and biosensors are being used to defend against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. Training fire department personnel, police and paramilitary forces to use these weapons will help them be more effective in performing their roles. These factors will lead to the purchase of different types of DEW and result in the growth of the global DEW market during the forecast period.
The global Directed Energy Weapons market size is projected to reach US$ 10060 million by 2026, from US$ 8266 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.6%% during 2021-2026.
Directed Energy Weapons market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Directed Energy Weapons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
BAE Systems
Boeing
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon Co
Leonardo
Israel Aerospace Industries
Saab
Thales Group
Directed Energy Weapons Breakdown Data by Type
Lethal weapons
Non-lethal weapons
Directed Energy Weapons Breakdown Data by Application
Defense
Homeland security
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Directed Energy Weapons market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Directed Energy Weapons market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
