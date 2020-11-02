Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diesel engines offer better operational performance, which makes them a preferred choice over petrol engines.

Diesel as a fuel type dominates the overall generator market. Industry generators have been depending on diesel as the most preferred fuel type owing to its low cost and easy availability. However, there is a growing trend toward the usage of natural gas and other alternative environment-friendly and non-diesel fuel sources. Despite this fact, diesel will continue to lead the fuel type segment for many years to come. The diesel engines available have modified combustion chambers that provide optimal combustion rates, better fuel economy, and lower emissions. Manufacturers are also coming up with several advancements and modifications in terms of fuel emission treatment methods and fuel composition.

Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Wärtsilä

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Deere & Company

Daihatsu

Doosan Infracore

Fairbanks Morse Engine

GE Transportation

HATZ Diesel

Henan Diesel Engine

Kubota

Kawasaki

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kohler

Liebherr

Lombardini

MEGATECH Power

MTU

Isuzu

JCB

Power Solutions International

Rolls-Royce

Scania

Volvo Penta

Yanmar

Weichai Power

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Marine

Construction

Agriculture

The Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

