Global Die Casting Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).

Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global die casting market till 2021.

The global Die Casting market size is projected to reach US$ 2354.7 million by 2026, from US$ 2193.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%% during 2021-2026.

Die Casting market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Low-pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semi-soliddiecasting

Automotive sector

Industry machinery sector

The Die Casting market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Die Casting market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

