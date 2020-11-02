In this report, the Global Die Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Die Casting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-die-casting-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).
Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global die casting market till 2021.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Die Casting Market
The global Die Casting market size is projected to reach US$ 2354.7 million by 2026, from US$ 2193.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%% during 2021-2026.
Global Die Casting Scope and Segment
Die Casting market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Alcoa
Dynacast
Precision Castparts
Alcast Technologies
Arconic
Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)
Cast-Rite
Consolidated Metco
Diecasting Solutions
Endurance Technologies
Georg Fischer
Gibbs Die Casting
GIS
Global Autotech
Gnutti Carlo
Hitachi Metals
JPM Group
Kurt Die Casting
Lakeshore Die Cast
Leggett & Platt
Linamar
Martinrea Honsel
MCL (MINDA)
Meridian Lightweight Technologies
Montupet
Nemak
Newcast Die Casting
Pace Industries
QINGDAO TIAN HUA YI HE FOUNDRY FACTORY
Rane Holdings
Die Casting Breakdown Data by Type
Low-pressure die casting
Vacuum die casting
Squeeze die casting
Semi-soliddiecasting
Die Casting Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive sector
Industry machinery sector
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Die Casting market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Die Casting market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Die Casting Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-die-casting-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Die Casting market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Die Casting markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Die Casting Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Die Casting market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Die Casting market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Die Casting manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Die Casting Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com