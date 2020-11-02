Global Diaphragm Valves Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Diaphragm Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Diaphragm Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diaphragm valves are devices that are used to regulate and control the flow of fluids in an Industry facility. Valves operate by opening, closing, or partially blocking the passage ways that allow the movement of fluids from high pressure to low pressure or vice-versa. Valves are used in several discrete and process industries for the transportation of fluids between two points within an enclosed system.

The growing demand from radioactive waste management industry is one of the key factors that will drive the market’s growth during the estimated period. The demand for electricity is increasing due to the rapid Industryization and growth in population. The increasing demand for electricity will boost the installation of nuclear plants, which is considered as the second-highest source of power generation. Diaphragm valves are used in several processes in these plants to dispose of the radioactive wastes safely. Low-level wastes, intermediate-level wastes, and high-level wastes are the three types of radioactive wastes, which are safely disposed by using diaphragm valves.

The global Diaphragm Valves market size is projected to reach US$ 374.1 million by 2026, from US$ 366.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Diaphragm Valves Scope and Segment

Diaphragm Valves market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diaphragm Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CRANE ChemPharma & Energy

Formatura Iniezione Polimeri

GEMU

ITT

Nippon Daiya Valve

Alfa Laval

Burkert

Emerson

GEA

KSB Group

SPX FLOW

Tecofi

Top Line Process Equipment

Weir Group

Diaphragm Valves Breakdown Data by Type

Weir diaphragm valves

Straightway diaphragm valves

Diaphragm Valves Breakdown Data by Application

Water treatment industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage industry

Power industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Diaphragm Valves market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Diaphragm Valves market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

