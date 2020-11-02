In this report, the Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dental-diagnostic-and-surgical-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment are used for the diagnosis and treatment of dental problems such as gingivitis, tooth decay, dental caries, periodontitis, injury, and other forms of oral cancers.
The increased adoption of evidence-based dentistry will lead to the growth of dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market during the forecast period. Recently, it has been observed that many dental associations rely on evidence-based dentistry to set up policies and protocols. The establishment of policies and protocols helps to provide an approach to oral healthcare that follows a defined process of systematically analyzing and collecting scientific evidence to answer a specific clinical question. This evidence will help dentists in their routine clinical practice and will also be helpful in developing a protocol that will make dental treatments more affordable to the oral care population. Another important factor that will drive the prospects for growth in this market is the rising adoption of computer-aided design (CAD)/ computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technology. Recent advances in CAD/CAM technology have allowed manufacturers to produce dental implants and crowns that are superior to conventional dental crowns and implants. The ability of this technology to shorten the overall treatment time in patients will lead to the augmented adoption of this technology among dental end users. Furthermore, its ability to customize the design of implants and crowns according to the patient’s oral anatomy will also lead to its increased adoption during the next four years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market
The global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1858.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1765.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9%% during 2021-2026.
Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Scope and Segment
Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Biolase Inc.
Danaher Corp.
Midmark Corp.
PLANMECA Oy
Sirona Dental Systems Inc
Acteon
A-dec
Aribex
ASAHI Roentgen
Being Foshan Medical Equipment
Bien-Air
DCI International
DentalEZ
Dentatus
Dentsply
GC Corporation
Henry Schein
KaVo Dental
MinXray
Morita
Nakanishi
NOUVAG
Patterson Dental
SciCan
Sybron Dental Specialities
TECHODENT
Varian Medical Systems
W&H
Young Innovations
Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Dental systems and equipment
Dental radiology equipment
Dental lasers
Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Hospitals
Dental clinics and laboratories
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dental-diagnostic-and-surgical-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com