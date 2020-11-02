In this report, the Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dental-diagnostic-and-surgical-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment are used for the diagnosis and treatment of dental problems such as gingivitis, tooth decay, dental caries, periodontitis, injury, and other forms of oral cancers.

The increased adoption of evidence-based dentistry will lead to the growth of dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market during the forecast period. Recently, it has been observed that many dental associations rely on evidence-based dentistry to set up policies and protocols. The establishment of policies and protocols helps to provide an approach to oral healthcare that follows a defined process of systematically analyzing and collecting scientific evidence to answer a specific clinical question. This evidence will help dentists in their routine clinical practice and will also be helpful in developing a protocol that will make dental treatments more affordable to the oral care population. Another important factor that will drive the prospects for growth in this market is the rising adoption of computer-aided design (CAD)/ computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technology. Recent advances in CAD/CAM technology have allowed manufacturers to produce dental implants and crowns that are superior to conventional dental crowns and implants. The ability of this technology to shorten the overall treatment time in patients will lead to the augmented adoption of this technology among dental end users. Furthermore, its ability to customize the design of implants and crowns according to the patient’s oral anatomy will also lead to its increased adoption during the next four years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market

The global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1858.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1765.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Scope and Segment

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Biolase Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Midmark Corp.

PLANMECA Oy

Sirona Dental Systems Inc

Acteon

A-dec

Aribex

ASAHI Roentgen

Being Foshan Medical Equipment

Bien-Air

DCI International

DentalEZ

Dentatus

Dentsply

GC Corporation

Henry Schein

KaVo Dental

MinXray

Morita

Nakanishi

NOUVAG

Patterson Dental

SciCan

Sybron Dental Specialities

TECHODENT

Varian Medical Systems

W&H

Young Innovations

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Dental systems and equipment

Dental radiology equipment

Dental lasers

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dental-diagnostic-and-surgical-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com