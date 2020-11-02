Global Dehumidifier Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dehumidifier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dehumidifier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dehumidifier is an electric appliance that reduces the level of humidity in the air. It is used mostly in regions with elevated temperatures and high humidity levels.

The increasing demand for electricity as one of the primary growth factors for the dehumidifier market. Power plants contain expensive equipment that are highly susceptible to corrosion when they work in normal atmospheric conditions. Dehumidifiers are installed to reduce the moisture level in power plants to prevent rusting and corrosion of equipment such as turbines, power generators, boilers, and condensers. Rapid urbanization and Industryization is influencing the demand for electricity, consequently, inducing the construction of new power plants. This rising number of power plants will contribute to the demand for dehumidifiers.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dehumidifier Market

The global Dehumidifier market size is projected to reach US$ 2614.6 million by 2026, from US$ 2469.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4%% during 2021-2026.

Global Dehumidifier Scope and Segment

Dehumidifier market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dehumidifier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Frigidaire

Haier

Honeywell

LG Electronics

General Filters

Condair Group

AmcorUK

Whirlpool Corporation

Therma-Stor LLC

DeLonghi Appliances

Mitsubishi Electric

STULZ Air Technology Systems

Munters

Dehumidifier Breakdown Data by Type

Refrigerant Dehumidifier

Desiccant Dehumidifier

Dehumidifier Breakdown Data by Application

Industry

Commercial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dehumidifier market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dehumidifier market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dehumidifier Market Share Analysis

