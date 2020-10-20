Global and China UV Analyzer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China UV Analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China UV Analyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The ultraviolet analyzer is the application of fluorescence technology. After the substance molecules in the ground state are irradiated with excitation light (ie ultraviolet rays), the energy of excitation is absorbed, and the substance molecules are in the excited state. Part of the energy of the excited molecule is consumed by vibration, so the molecule is at the vibration level. When the vibration level returns to the ground state, the excess energy is released in other forms, which is fluorescence, and different substances can emit fluorescence at different wavelengths. People can According to the fluorescence of different light colors and the intensity of fluorescence to judge how much different substances and contents, this is fluorescence analysis. Ultraviolet analytical instruments are widely used in the analysis and testing of biological, chemical, pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, food and forensic identification departments.

Segment by Type, the UV Analyzer market is segmented into

Three-Purpose UV Analyzer

Darkroom UV Analyzer

Photographic UV Analyzer

Segment by Application, the UV Analyzer market is segmented into

Electrophoresis Analysis And Detection

PCR Product Detection

DNA Fingerprinting Analysis

Paper Layer Analysis

Other

The key regions covered in the UV Analyzer market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

AMETEK Process Instruments

Reynolds Culligan

Buck Scientific, Inc.

J.A. Woollam Co., Inc.

Spectrex Corp.

ExtraGene,Inc.

Electro-Chemical Devices

Toray Engineering

