Screenless Display Market 2020| Competitor Landscape, Top Key Players, Growth, Segments, Business Trends till 2023

Screenless displays are seeing increasing demand in recent times because they are the next major trend in the technology space. Market intensive reports associated with the semiconductors & electronics industry among others recently have been made accessible by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market is anticipated to earn revenues worth USD 1,654 million approximately by 2023 while growing at 32 percent CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Screenless displays are seeing high demand because of their pleasing aesthetics and ability to be integrated easily into interiors of various setups. Consumer demand is an important factor which is prompting manufacturers to invest in this market heavily. The rise in the popularity of virtual reality headsets is expected to add further impetus to the progress of the market in the forecast period.

Industry Segments

The screenless display market globally can be segmented on the basis of vertical, type and application. The vertical based segment of the market comprises of automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and commercial. The type segment of the screenless display market consists of retinal display, visual image, and synaptic interface. The application segment of the market includes head-mounted display, holographic projections, and head-up display.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market for screenless display covers regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that region of North America is likely to control the major share of the market, whereas the Asia Pacific region is estimated to develop at a rapid rate in the forecast period. The major growth in the screenless display market in the North American region is credited to the technological advancements and growing use of tablets, mobile devices, and smartphones in that region. The North American region holds the major market share of screenless display market trailed by the European and Asia Pacific regions. The development in the North American region is primarily dominated by Canada and the U.S. and is credited to the growing demand for portable consumer electronics and mobile devicess in the region. The region also has an infrastructure which is well-established that allows a relatively easy implementation of advanced technologies.

Global Competitive Analysis

The trend of providing comparable buyer value at a similar level as that of competitors is positively reinforcing Screenless Display Market growth trends. The characteristics of the market have been improved to a great extent with the entry of fresh players and the changes in the mode of operation of the established players. The capability to maintain their competitive edge is one of the main factors powering their labors in this period. As a result of this, the market has been led into a new era of growth after a state of mutability. The scope of development in the market appears to be encouraging through the forecast period. Portfolio expansion is being significantly endorsed by market competitors to achieve high growth rates. Localization is among one of the more preferred trends for growing the market portion of the competitors in the market. The ripple effects of the market’s growth have altered the competitive backdrop of the market. The mounting interest in change within the business has ultimately permitted the businesses to apply many situations accessible in the market. The odds for growing revenue inflow in the business are likely to multiply through the forecast period.

The important competitors in the screenless display market are Google, Inc. (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Microvision Inc. (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Leia Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and Kapsys (France) among others.

