Crock Meter Market Comprehensive Study Explore How Industry Will Grow By 2027: COMETECH, Hefei Fanyuan Instrument, Hung Ta Instrument

Crock meters are designed and developed to determine the color fastness of leather and textiles materials. They determine the color fitness against rubbing under wet as well as dry conditions. One of the major capabilities of crock meters comprises measurement of the amount of color that is likely to be transferred from textile materials such as carpeting, fabric, and yarn.

The major driver boosting the growth of crock meter market is the rising demand for fabrics and mandatory quality testing regulations for the textile industry. Moreover, Rapid growth in the leather industry worldwide, owing to the growing demand for leather products, is boosting the demand for crock meters.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: COMETECH, Hefei Fanyuan Instrument Co., ltd. (FYI), Hung Ta Instrument Co., Ltd., James Heal, Presto Group, Qualitest International Inc., SDL Atlas, TESTEX, Texcare Instruments Limited, Veekay Industries

Crock Meter Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

