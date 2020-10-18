Isolation and Control Valve Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026 | Anvil, Barksdale, Schlumberger

“

The report titled Global Isolation and Control Valve Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Isolation and Control Valve market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Isolation and Control Valve market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Isolation and Control Valve market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Isolation and Control Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Isolation and Control Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Isolation and Control Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Isolation and Control Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Isolation and Control Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Isolation and Control Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Isolation and Control Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Isolation and Control Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Research Report: Anvil, Barksdale, Schlumberger, Crane, Emerson, Flowserve, Ham-Let, ITT Engineered, KITZ, KSB, SPX Flow, AVK Group, Velan, Watts, Kendrion, MKS Instruments, Flexachem, IMI Critical

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segmentation by Product: Ball Valve

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Check Valve

Butterfly Valve

Plug Valve

Others



Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others



The Isolation and Control Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Isolation and Control Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Isolation and Control Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Isolation and Control Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Isolation and Control Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Isolation and Control Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Isolation and Control Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isolation and Control Valve market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Isolation and Control Valve Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Ball Valve

1.3.3 Gate Valve

1.3.4 Globe Valve

1.3.5 Check Valve

1.3.6 Butterfly Valve

1.3.7 Plug Valve

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Oil & Gas

1.4.3 Chemical

1.4.4 Water Treatment

1.4.5 Power Plants

1.4.6 Paper & Pulp

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Isolation and Control Valve Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Isolation and Control Valve Market Trends

2.3.2 Isolation and Control Valve Market Drivers

2.3.3 Isolation and Control Valve Market Challenges

2.3.4 Isolation and Control Valve Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Isolation and Control Valve Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Isolation and Control Valve Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Isolation and Control Valve Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Isolation and Control Valve Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Isolation and Control Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Isolation and Control Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Isolation and Control Valve as of 2019)

3.4 Global Isolation and Control Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Isolation and Control Valve Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Isolation and Control Valve Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Isolation and Control Valve Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Isolation and Control Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Isolation and Control Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Isolation and Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Isolation and Control Valve Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Isolation and Control Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Isolation and Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Isolation and Control Valve Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Isolation and Control Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Isolation and Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Isolation and Control Valve Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Isolation and Control Valve Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Isolation and Control Valve Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Isolation and Control Valve Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Anvil

8.1.1 Anvil Corporation Information

8.1.2 Anvil Business Overview

8.1.3 Anvil Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.1.5 Anvil SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Anvil Recent Developments

8.2 Barksdale

8.2.1 Barksdale Corporation Information

8.2.2 Barksdale Business Overview

8.2.3 Barksdale Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.2.5 Barksdale SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Barksdale Recent Developments

8.3 Schlumberger

8.3.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

8.3.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

8.3.3 Schlumberger Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.3.5 Schlumberger SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Schlumberger Recent Developments

8.4 Crane

8.4.1 Crane Corporation Information

8.4.2 Crane Business Overview

8.4.3 Crane Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.4.5 Crane SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Crane Recent Developments

8.5 Emerson

8.5.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.5.2 Emerson Business Overview

8.5.3 Emerson Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.5.5 Emerson SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Emerson Recent Developments

8.6 Flowserve

8.6.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

8.6.2 Flowserve Business Overview

8.6.3 Flowserve Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.6.5 Flowserve SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Flowserve Recent Developments

8.7 Ham-Let

8.7.1 Ham-Let Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ham-Let Business Overview

8.7.3 Ham-Let Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.7.5 Ham-Let SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Ham-Let Recent Developments

8.8 ITT Engineered

8.8.1 ITT Engineered Corporation Information

8.8.2 ITT Engineered Business Overview

8.8.3 ITT Engineered Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.8.5 ITT Engineered SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 ITT Engineered Recent Developments

8.9 KITZ

8.9.1 KITZ Corporation Information

8.9.2 KITZ Business Overview

8.9.3 KITZ Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.9.5 KITZ SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 KITZ Recent Developments

8.10 KSB

8.10.1 KSB Corporation Information

8.10.2 KSB Business Overview

8.10.3 KSB Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.10.5 KSB SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 KSB Recent Developments

8.11 SPX Flow

8.11.1 SPX Flow Corporation Information

8.11.2 SPX Flow Business Overview

8.11.3 SPX Flow Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.11.5 SPX Flow SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 SPX Flow Recent Developments

8.12 AVK Group

8.12.1 AVK Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 AVK Group Business Overview

8.12.3 AVK Group Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.12.5 AVK Group SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 AVK Group Recent Developments

8.13 Velan

8.13.1 Velan Corporation Information

8.13.2 Velan Business Overview

8.13.3 Velan Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.13.5 Velan SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Velan Recent Developments

8.14 Watts

8.14.1 Watts Corporation Information

8.14.2 Watts Business Overview

8.14.3 Watts Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.14.5 Watts SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Watts Recent Developments

8.15 Kendrion

8.15.1 Kendrion Corporation Information

8.15.2 Kendrion Business Overview

8.15.3 Kendrion Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.15.5 Kendrion SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Kendrion Recent Developments

8.16 MKS Instruments

8.16.1 MKS Instruments Corporation Information

8.16.2 MKS Instruments Business Overview

8.16.3 MKS Instruments Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.16.5 MKS Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 MKS Instruments Recent Developments

8.17 Flexachem

8.17.1 Flexachem Corporation Information

8.17.2 Flexachem Business Overview

8.17.3 Flexachem Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.17.5 Flexachem SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Flexachem Recent Developments

8.18 IMI Critical

8.18.1 IMI Critical Corporation Information

8.18.2 IMI Critical Business Overview

8.18.3 IMI Critical Isolation and Control Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Isolation and Control Valve Products and Services

8.18.5 IMI Critical SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 IMI Critical Recent Developments

9 Isolation and Control Valve Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Isolation and Control Valve Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Isolation and Control Valve Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Control Valve Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Control Valve Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Control Valve Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Isolation and Control Valve Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Isolation and Control Valve Sales Channels

11.2.2 Isolation and Control Valve Distributors

11.3 Isolation and Control Valve Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

