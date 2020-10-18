Gravure Printing Machine Market Size 2020 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2026 | Giave, Bobst Group, Shibaura Machine

“

The report titled Global Gravure Printing Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gravure Printing Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gravure Printing Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gravure Printing Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gravure Printing Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gravure Printing Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gravure Printing Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gravure Printing Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gravure Printing Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gravure Printing Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gravure Printing Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gravure Printing Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Research Report: Giave, Bobst Group, Shibaura Machine, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Machinery, Comexi, J.M. Heaford Ltd, Kampf LSF, KKA, Uteco Converting S.p.A., Hsing Wei Machine Industry, Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery, Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery, Wenzhou Ruiguang Printing Machinery, Ruian Mingdian Machinery

Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Segmentation by Product: Single Color

4 Color

6 Color

8 Color

10 Color

Others



Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Segmentation by Application: Flexible Packaging Industry

Shrink Sleeve Industry

Optical-electronics Industry

Transfer Products

Others



The Gravure Printing Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gravure Printing Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gravure Printing Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gravure Printing Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gravure Printing Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gravure Printing Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gravure Printing Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gravure Printing Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Gravure Printing Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Single Color

1.3.3 4 Color

1.3.4 6 Color

1.3.5 8 Color

1.3.6 10 Color

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Flexible Packaging Industry

1.4.3 Shrink Sleeve Industry

1.4.4 Optical-electronics Industry

1.4.5 Transfer Products

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Gravure Printing Machine Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Gravure Printing Machine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Gravure Printing Machine Market Trends

2.3.2 Gravure Printing Machine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Gravure Printing Machine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Gravure Printing Machine Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gravure Printing Machine Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Gravure Printing Machine Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gravure Printing Machine Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Gravure Printing Machine Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Gravure Printing Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Gravure Printing Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gravure Printing Machine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Gravure Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Gravure Printing Machine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gravure Printing Machine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Gravure Printing Machine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Gravure Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Gravure Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Gravure Printing Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Gravure Printing Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Gravure Printing Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Gravure Printing Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Gravure Printing Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Gravure Printing Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Gravure Printing Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Gravure Printing Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Gravure Printing Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Gravure Printing Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Gravure Printing Machine Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Gravure Printing Machine Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Giave

8.1.1 Giave Corporation Information

8.1.2 Giave Business Overview

8.1.3 Giave Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.1.5 Giave SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Giave Recent Developments

8.2 Bobst Group

8.2.1 Bobst Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bobst Group Business Overview

8.2.3 Bobst Group Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.2.5 Bobst Group SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Bobst Group Recent Developments

8.3 Shibaura Machine

8.3.1 Shibaura Machine Corporation Information

8.3.2 Shibaura Machine Business Overview

8.3.3 Shibaura Machine Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.3.5 Shibaura Machine SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Shibaura Machine Recent Developments

8.4 Windmoeller & Hoelscher Machinery

8.4.1 Windmoeller & Hoelscher Machinery Corporation Information

8.4.2 Windmoeller & Hoelscher Machinery Business Overview

8.4.3 Windmoeller & Hoelscher Machinery Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.4.5 Windmoeller & Hoelscher Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Windmoeller & Hoelscher Machinery Recent Developments

8.5 Comexi

8.5.1 Comexi Corporation Information

8.5.2 Comexi Business Overview

8.5.3 Comexi Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.5.5 Comexi SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Comexi Recent Developments

8.6 J.M. Heaford Ltd

8.6.1 J.M. Heaford Ltd Corporation Information

8.6.2 J.M. Heaford Ltd Business Overview

8.6.3 J.M. Heaford Ltd Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.6.5 J.M. Heaford Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 J.M. Heaford Ltd Recent Developments

8.7 Kampf LSF

8.7.1 Kampf LSF Corporation Information

8.7.2 Kampf LSF Business Overview

8.7.3 Kampf LSF Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.7.5 Kampf LSF SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Kampf LSF Recent Developments

8.8 KKA

8.8.1 KKA Corporation Information

8.8.2 KKA Business Overview

8.8.3 KKA Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.8.5 KKA SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 KKA Recent Developments

8.9 Uteco Converting S.p.A.

8.9.1 Uteco Converting S.p.A. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Uteco Converting S.p.A. Business Overview

8.9.3 Uteco Converting S.p.A. Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.9.5 Uteco Converting S.p.A. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Uteco Converting S.p.A. Recent Developments

8.10 Hsing Wei Machine Industry

8.10.1 Hsing Wei Machine Industry Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hsing Wei Machine Industry Business Overview

8.10.3 Hsing Wei Machine Industry Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.10.5 Hsing Wei Machine Industry SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Hsing Wei Machine Industry Recent Developments

8.11 Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery

8.11.1 Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery Corporation Information

8.11.2 Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery Business Overview

8.11.3 Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.11.5 Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery Recent Developments

8.12 Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery

8.12.1 Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Business Overview

8.12.3 Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.12.5 Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Recent Developments

8.13 Wenzhou Ruiguang Printing Machinery

8.13.1 Wenzhou Ruiguang Printing Machinery Corporation Information

8.13.2 Wenzhou Ruiguang Printing Machinery Business Overview

8.13.3 Wenzhou Ruiguang Printing Machinery Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.13.5 Wenzhou Ruiguang Printing Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Wenzhou Ruiguang Printing Machinery Recent Developments

8.14 Ruian Mingdian Machinery

8.14.1 Ruian Mingdian Machinery Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ruian Mingdian Machinery Business Overview

8.14.3 Ruian Mingdian Machinery Gravure Printing Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Gravure Printing Machine Products and Services

8.14.5 Ruian Mingdian Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Ruian Mingdian Machinery Recent Developments

9 Gravure Printing Machine Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Gravure Printing Machine Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Gravure Printing Machine Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Gravure Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Gravure Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Gravure Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Gravure Printing Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Gravure Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Gravure Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gravure Printing Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gravure Printing Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Gravure Printing Machine Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gravure Printing Machine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gravure Printing Machine Distributors

11.3 Gravure Printing Machine Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”