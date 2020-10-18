Franking Machines Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | Quadient, FP Mailing Solutions, Pitney Bowes

“

The report titled Global Franking Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Franking Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Franking Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Franking Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Franking Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Franking Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Franking Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Franking Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Franking Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Franking Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Franking Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Franking Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Franking Machines Market Research Report: Quadient, FP Mailing Solutions, Pitney Bowes, Data-Pac, Streamline Group, Frama, Gongda Pute, Neopost

Global Franking Machines Market Segmentation by Product: Manual and Rotary-print Head Meters

Digital Meters

Others



Global Franking Machines Market Segmentation by Application: Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Businesses



The Franking Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Franking Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Franking Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Franking Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Franking Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Franking Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Franking Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Franking Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Franking Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Franking Machines Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Manual and Rotary-print Head Meters

1.3.3 Digital Meters

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Franking Machines Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Small Businesses

1.4.3 Medium-sized Businesses

1.4.4 Large Businesses

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Franking Machines Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Franking Machines Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Franking Machines Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Franking Machines Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Franking Machines Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Franking Machines Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Franking Machines Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Franking Machines Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Franking Machines Market Trends

2.3.2 Franking Machines Market Drivers

2.3.3 Franking Machines Market Challenges

2.3.4 Franking Machines Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Franking Machines Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Franking Machines Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Franking Machines Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Franking Machines Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Franking Machines Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Franking Machines Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Franking Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Franking Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Franking Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Franking Machines as of 2019)

3.4 Global Franking Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Franking Machines Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Franking Machines Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Franking Machines Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Franking Machines Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Franking Machines Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Franking Machines Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Franking Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Franking Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Franking Machines Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Franking Machines Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Franking Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Franking Machines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Franking Machines Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Franking Machines Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Franking Machines Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Franking Machines Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Franking Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Franking Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Franking Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Franking Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Franking Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Franking Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Franking Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Franking Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Franking Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Franking Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Franking Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Franking Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Franking Machines Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Franking Machines Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Franking Machines Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Franking Machines Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Franking Machines Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Franking Machines Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Franking Machines Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Franking Machines Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Franking Machines Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Franking Machines Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Franking Machines Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Franking Machines Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Franking Machines Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Franking Machines Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Franking Machines Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Franking Machines Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Franking Machines Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Franking Machines Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Franking Machines Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Quadient

8.1.1 Quadient Corporation Information

8.1.2 Quadient Business Overview

8.1.3 Quadient Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.1.5 Quadient SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Quadient Recent Developments

8.2 FP Mailing Solutions

8.2.1 FP Mailing Solutions Corporation Information

8.2.2 FP Mailing Solutions Business Overview

8.2.3 FP Mailing Solutions Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.2.5 FP Mailing Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 FP Mailing Solutions Recent Developments

8.3 Pitney Bowes

8.3.1 Pitney Bowes Corporation Information

8.3.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview

8.3.3 Pitney Bowes Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.3.5 Pitney Bowes SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Pitney Bowes Recent Developments

8.4 Data-Pac

8.4.1 Data-Pac Corporation Information

8.4.2 Data-Pac Business Overview

8.4.3 Data-Pac Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.4.5 Data-Pac SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Data-Pac Recent Developments

8.5 Streamline Group

8.5.1 Streamline Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Streamline Group Business Overview

8.5.3 Streamline Group Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.5.5 Streamline Group SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Streamline Group Recent Developments

8.6 Frama

8.6.1 Frama Corporation Information

8.6.2 Frama Business Overview

8.6.3 Frama Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.6.5 Frama SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Frama Recent Developments

8.7 Gongda Pute

8.7.1 Gongda Pute Corporation Information

8.7.2 Gongda Pute Business Overview

8.7.3 Gongda Pute Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.7.5 Gongda Pute SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Gongda Pute Recent Developments

8.8 Neopost

8.8.1 Neopost Corporation Information

8.8.2 Neopost Business Overview

8.8.3 Neopost Franking Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Franking Machines Products and Services

8.8.5 Neopost SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Neopost Recent Developments

9 Franking Machines Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Franking Machines Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Franking Machines Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Franking Machines Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Franking Machines Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Franking Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Franking Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Franking Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Franking Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Franking Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Franking Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Franking Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Franking Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Franking Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Franking Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Franking Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Franking Machines Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Franking Machines Sales Channels

11.2.2 Franking Machines Distributors

11.3 Franking Machines Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

