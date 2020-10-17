In this report, the Global Zirconium Phosphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Zirconium Phosphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-zirconium-phosphate-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Zirconium phosphate is an inorganic cation exchange material, which is acidic. Zirconium phosphate is also known as zirconium hydrogen phosphate. It has structural formula of Zr(HPO­4)2 nH2O and its Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number is 13772-29-7. Zirconium phosphate possesses exceptional material properties such as solid state ion conductivity and high chemical & thermal stability. The layer structured zirconium phosphate can be interleaved with small organic groups, atoms, molecules, and polymers. Various phases of zirconium phosphate differ in their crystalline structure and inter-laminar spaces. Gamma (Zr(PO4)(H2PO4)2H2O) phase and alpha (Zr(HPO4)2H2O) are commonly used phases of zirconium phosphate. Zirconium phosphate is used in catalysis, Medical, nanocomposites, nuclear waste management, and clinical dialyzers.

The major manufacturers of Zirconium Phosphate in the globe are Sunshine Technology Co., Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), American Element, ZIRCOMET LIMITED, BOC Sciences, etc. The largest company, Sunshine Technology, which accounts for over 55% of the whole production market, is from China, and the following firms mainly headquartered in the USA and the UK.. As for the types, normal ZrP takes over almost half of the whole market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Zirconium Phosphate Market

In 2019, the global Zirconium Phosphate market size was US$ 68 million and it is expected to reach US$ 91 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Zirconium Phosphate Scope and Market Size

Zirconium Phosphate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zirconium Phosphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Zirconium Phosphate market is segmented into

Normal ZrP

Nano ZrP

Medical ZrP

Segment by Application, the Zirconium Phosphate market is segmented into

Medical

Catalysis

Ion Exchange Material

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Zirconium Phosphate Market Share Analysis

Zirconium Phosphate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Zirconium Phosphate product introduction, recent developments, Zirconium Phosphate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sunshine Technology Co., Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck)

American Element

ZIRCOMET LIMITED

BOC Sciences

Hi-Lyte

…

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-zirconium-phosphate-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Zirconium Phosphate market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Zirconium Phosphate markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Zirconium Phosphate Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Zirconium Phosphate market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Zirconium Phosphate market

Challenges to market growth for Global Zirconium Phosphate manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Zirconium Phosphate Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com