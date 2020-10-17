Global Tool Steel & Die Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Tool Steel & Die Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tool Steel & Die Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tool Steel/Die Steel refers to a variety of carbon and alloy steels that are particularly well-suited to be made into tools. Tool steels are notable for their hardness, resistance to abrasion and deformation.

On the basis of product type, Alloy Tool Steel represent the largest share of the worldwide Tool Steel/Die Steel market, with 55.24% share.In the applications, the Automotive segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 46.38% share of global market.Voestalpine occupies most of the world’s market, with the market share more than 20%.The Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 31.93%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tool Steel & Die Steel Market

The global Tool Steel & Die Steel market size is projected to reach US$ 4629.7 million by 2026, from US$ 3710 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Tool Steel & Die Steel Scope and Segment

Tool Steel & Die Steel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tool Steel & Die Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Voestalpine

Schmolz + Bickenbach

Daido Steel

Sanyo Special Steel

Baowu

Nippon Koshuha Steel

Fushun Special Steel

TG

Hitachi

Crucible Industries

ArcelorMittal

Nachi-Fujikoshi

ERAMET

GMH Gruppe

Kind & Co.

Universal Stainless

Tool Steel & Die Steel Breakdown Data by Type

Carbon Tool Steel

Alloy Tool Steel

High Speed Tool Steel

Tool Steel & Die Steel Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Tool Steel & Die Steel market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Tool Steel & Die Steel market report are North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Tool Steel & Die Steel Market Share Analysis

