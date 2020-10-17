In this report, the Global Sports Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sports Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sports-flooring-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Sports Flooring is a kind of extremely durable and economical to maintain flooring, it providing a surface on which multiple actions, such as running, walking, and jumping—are all comfortable and safe.

APAC is the biggest consumption regions in the world, in 2019 APAC consumption of Sports Flooring accounted for 33.09% of global sales volume, followed by North America, which occupied 30.15%.

The main application fields of Sports Flooring are Sports Arena, School/Gym Halls, Fitness Centers and Dance Centers, etc. Globally, Sports Arena accounts for nearly 41.23% of total downstream consumption volume in 2019.

According to the type, it can be divided into PVC Sports Flooring, Engineered Flooring, Wood Sports Flooring and etc. PVC Sports Flooring is the main product, capturing about 48.77% of global consumption of global Sports Flooring in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sports Flooring Market

In 2019, the global Sports Flooring market size was US$ 2024.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2460 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Sports Flooring Scope and Market Size

Sports Flooring market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Material, the Sports Flooring market is segmented into

PVC Sports Flooring

Wood Sports Flooring

Engineered Flooring

Rubber Sports Flooring

Polyurethane Sports Flooring

Segment by Application, the Sports Flooring market is segmented into

Sports Arena

School and Gym Halls

Fitness Centers

Dance Centers

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sports Flooring Market Share Analysis

Sports Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sports Flooring product introduction, recent developments, Sports Flooring sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mondo Spa

Bauwerk/Boen

Sika (Pulastic Brand)

Junckers

Gerflor

Horner

Graboplast

LG Hausys

Forbo

Action Floor Systems LLC

Connor

Dynamik

Aacer Flooring

Polyflor (James Halstead)

HANWHA

Robbins

CONICA AG

Responsive

King Arthur Industries

MERRY GROUP

Reflex

Stockmeier

BOGER

Herculan

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sports-flooring-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Sports Flooring market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Sports Flooring markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Sports Flooring Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Sports Flooring market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Sports Flooring market

Challenges to market growth for Global Sports Flooring manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Sports Flooring Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com