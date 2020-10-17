In this report, the Global Sports Flooring market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sports Flooring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sports-flooring-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Sports Flooring is a kind of extremely durable and economical to maintain flooring, it providing a surface on which multiple actions, such as running, walking, and jumping—are all comfortable and safe.
APAC is the biggest consumption regions in the world, in 2019 APAC consumption of Sports Flooring accounted for 33.09% of global sales volume, followed by North America, which occupied 30.15%.
The main application fields of Sports Flooring are Sports Arena, School/Gym Halls, Fitness Centers and Dance Centers, etc. Globally, Sports Arena accounts for nearly 41.23% of total downstream consumption volume in 2019.
According to the type, it can be divided into PVC Sports Flooring, Engineered Flooring, Wood Sports Flooring and etc. PVC Sports Flooring is the main product, capturing about 48.77% of global consumption of global Sports Flooring in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sports Flooring Market
In 2019, the global Sports Flooring market size was US$ 2024.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2460 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Sports Flooring Scope and Market Size
Sports Flooring market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Material, the Sports Flooring market is segmented into
PVC Sports Flooring
Wood Sports Flooring
Engineered Flooring
Rubber Sports Flooring
Polyurethane Sports Flooring
Segment by Application, the Sports Flooring market is segmented into
Sports Arena
School and Gym Halls
Fitness Centers
Dance Centers
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Sports Flooring Market Share Analysis
Sports Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sports Flooring product introduction, recent developments, Sports Flooring sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mondo Spa
Bauwerk/Boen
Sika (Pulastic Brand)
Junckers
Gerflor
Horner
Graboplast
LG Hausys
Forbo
Action Floor Systems LLC
Connor
Dynamik
Aacer Flooring
Polyflor (James Halstead)
HANWHA
Robbins
CONICA AG
Responsive
King Arthur Industries
MERRY GROUP
Reflex
Stockmeier
BOGER
Herculan
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sports-flooring-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Sports Flooring market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Sports Flooring markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Sports Flooring Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Sports Flooring market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Sports Flooring market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Sports Flooring manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Sports Flooring Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com