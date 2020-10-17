Global Sodium Methanethiolate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Sodium Methanethiolate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sodium Methanethiolate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium Methanethiolate has the appearance of a colorless and transparent liquid with a bad smell and a strong alkaline liquid. It can be used as a raw material for pesticides, medicines and dye intermediates, and an antidote to hydrogen sulfide poisoning. Sodium methyl mercaptan is the sodium salt of methyl mercaptan with the chemical formula CH3SNa. It can be oxidized by iodine to dimethyl disulfide (CH3SSCH3) and analyzed accordingly. Sodium methyl mercaptan reacts with sulfuric acid to form methyl mercaptan. Sodium methyl mercaptan can be used for the synthesis of pesticides and other chemicals.

China produced most Sodium Methanethiolate in 2019, with a market share of 55.3%, followed by India 19.6%, United States 8.7% and Europe 7.1%.

Minyu Chemical, Arkema, and TCI Chemicals the Top 3 revenue share spots in the Sodium Methanethiolate market in 2019. Minyu Chemical, dominated with 9.37% revenue share, followed by Arkema with 9.3 % revenue share and TCI Chemicals with 7.8 % revenue share.

Liquid Sodium Methanethiolate was the most-select Sodium Methanethiolate in 2019, which was 93.86% of all types of products.

About 36.76% of Sodium Methanethiolate are applied for Agrochemical, the second and third largest market are dyestuff (approx.32.92%) and pharmaceuticals (30.31%) in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Methanethiolate Market

The global Sodium Methanethiolate market size is projected to reach US$ 242.4 million by 2026, from US$ 194.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Sodium Methanethiolate Scope and Segment

Sodium Methanethiolate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Methanethiolate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Minyu Chemical

Arkema

TCI Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Nanjing Jingyun Chemical

Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine

Heze Hongchang Biological Technology

Nanjing Xiezun Pharmaceutical Technology

Binzhou Baoxiang Chemical

Hairui Chemical

Anhui Jin‘ao Chemical

DEYI Chemical Industry

Wuhan Sinxinjiali Bio-tech

Zhengzhou Alfachem

Shanghai Sonyuan Chemical

Sodium Methanethiolate Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid

Solid

Sodium Methanethiolate Breakdown Data by Application

Agrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Dyestuff

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sodium Methanethiolate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sodium Methanethiolate market report are China, India, North America and Europe. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Methanethiolate Market Share Analysis

