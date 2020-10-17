Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Isopropyl alcohol (IUPAC name propan-2-ol; commonly called isopropanol) is a compound with the chemical formula C3H8O. It is a colorless, flammable chemical compound with a strong odor. As an isopropyl group linked to a hydroxyl group, it is the simplest example of a secondary alcohol, where the alcohol carbon atom is attached to two other carbon atoms. It is a structural isomer of 1-propanol and ethyl methyl ether.
Currently, 70% Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol produced is applied in the semiconductor industry. Above 85% of products stand at 99.99% Purity. In 2019, the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market is led by USA. China is the second-largest region-wise market. Today, as COVID-19 is rapidly raging in the United States and Europe, our predictions for many industries in 2020 are pessimistic. LPI believes that many industries will suffer huge losses, and layoffs and cost reductions are also essential options.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market
In 2019, the global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Scope and Market Size
Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is segmented into
99.99% Purity
Below 99.99% Purity
Segment by Application, the Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is segmented into
Semiconductor
PCBs
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Share Analysis
Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol product introduction, recent developments, Semiconductor Grade Isopropyl Alcohol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ExxonMobil Chemical
LG Chem
KMG Electronic Chemicals
Fujifilm
Tokuyama
Mitsui Chemicals
…
