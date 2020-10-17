Global Purging Compounds Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Purging Compounds market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Purging Compounds market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Purging compounds are chemical cleaning compounds that contain certain resins and additives in their formulation. They are widely used with various polyolefins such as thermoplastic olefin (TPO), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE); high temperature resins such as polysulfones (PSU) and polyether ether ketone (PEEK); and engineered resins such as high impact poly styrene (HIPS) and polyamide (PA). Purging compounds are extensively employed to clean extruder lines and molder machines.

The Purging Compounds industry concentration is not high; there are several hundreds of manufacturers in the world with their leading company’s market share standing at slightly over 10% and most others’ no more than 1%. The market of Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe will play a decisive role in the future of this industry. Asia-Pacific have a larger consumption market share in 2020 which account for less than 40% of volume share and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Europe holding a market value share of around 30% and 25% respectively will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Mechanical Purging is the dominate type in this industry with a market share of over a half.

In 2019, the global Purging Compounds market size was US$ 484.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 660.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Purging Compounds market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Purging Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Mechanical Purging Compounds

Chemical or Foaming Purging Compounds

Liquid Purging Compounds

Extrusion Process

Injection Molding Process

Blow Molding Process

Purging Compounds market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Purging Compounds product introduction, recent developments, Purging Compounds sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Asahi Kasei

Chem-Trend

Shuman Plastics

Polyplast Müller

Daicel

PurgeMax

Clariant

Purgex

Rapidpurge

Ultra System

Dow

Uniform Color Company

Saint-Gobain

