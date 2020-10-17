Global Purging Compounds Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Purging Compounds market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Purging Compounds market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Purging compounds are chemical cleaning compounds that contain certain resins and additives in their formulation. They are widely used with various polyolefins such as thermoplastic olefin (TPO), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE); high temperature resins such as polysulfones (PSU) and polyether ether ketone (PEEK); and engineered resins such as high impact poly styrene (HIPS) and polyamide (PA). Purging compounds are extensively employed to clean extruder lines and molder machines.
The Purging Compounds industry concentration is not high; there are several hundreds of manufacturers in the world with their leading company’s market share standing at slightly over 10% and most others’ no more than 1%. The market of Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe will play a decisive role in the future of this industry. Asia-Pacific have a larger consumption market share in 2020 which account for less than 40% of volume share and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Europe holding a market value share of around 30% and 25% respectively will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Mechanical Purging is the dominate type in this industry with a market share of over a half.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Purging Compounds Market
In 2019, the global Purging Compounds market size was US$ 484.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 660.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Purging Compounds Scope and Market Size
Purging Compounds market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Purging Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Purging Compounds market is segmented into
Mechanical Purging Compounds
Chemical or Foaming Purging Compounds
Liquid Purging Compounds
Segment by Application, the Purging Compounds market is segmented into
Extrusion Process
Injection Molding Process
Blow Molding Process
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis
Purging Compounds market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Purging Compounds product introduction, recent developments, Purging Compounds sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Asahi Kasei
Chem-Trend
Shuman Plastics
Polyplast Müller
Daicel
PurgeMax
Clariant
Purgex
Rapidpurge
Ultra System
Dow
Uniform Color Company
Saint-Gobain
