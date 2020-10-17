Global Polyester Nonwoven Fabric Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyester Nonwoven Fabric features high strength and density. Utilizing these advantages, Polyester Nonwoven Fabric is the ideal material for a wide range of uses, including filter materials in industrial applications.

Europe polyester nonwoven fabric market is fragmented relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in Europe polyester nonwoven fabric industry. The main market players are Berry Global, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Johns Manwile, Freudenberg, Lydall and Suominen. In Europe, the top four players hold a share about 35% in 2019.

Polyester nonwoven fabric is mainly used in industrial, hygiene industry, construction, telecom, agriculture and others. Report data showed that 43% of the polyester nonwoven fabric market demand in industrials, 20% in hygiene industry, and 15.79% in construction in 2019. With the development of economy, these industries will need more polyester nonwoven fabric. So, polyester nonwoven fabric has a huge market potential in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyester Nonwoven Fabric Market

In 2019, the global Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Polyester Nonwoven Fabric Scope and Market Size

Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented into

Spunbond Method

Spunlace Method

Others

Segment by Application, the Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented into

Industrial Industry

Hygiene Industry

Construction

Telecom

Agriculture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polyester Nonwoven Fabric Market Share Analysis

Polyester Nonwoven Fabric market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Polyester Nonwoven Fabric product introduction, recent developments, Polyester Nonwoven Fabric sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Berry Europe

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Johns Manwile

Freudenberg

Lydall

Suominen

JH Ziegler

TWE Group

Sandler

ORV Manufacturing

Toray

Asahi Kasei

WPT Nonwovens

Filtech Fabrics

Xinlong Holding (Group)

