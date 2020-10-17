Global Magnesium Diboride Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Magnesium Diboride Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnesium Diboride Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnesium Diboride Powder is the inorganic compound with the formula MgB2. It is a dark gray, water-insoluble solid. The compound has attracted attention because it becomes superconducting at 39 K (−234°C).

Magnesium Diboride Powder mainly include Purity 99%, Purity 99.5 % and others. In 2019, Purity 99.5% accounted for a share of 44.32% in the global Magnesium Diboride Powder market. And this product segment is poised to reach a 95.98% increase in market share in 2026, compared with that in 2019.

Since the main producing areas of it concentration in the United States and China, the largest producing magnesium is China, followed by the United States. So MgB2 powder is concentrated in the United States and China.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnesium Diboride Powder Market

The global Magnesium Diboride Powder market size is projected to reach US$ 45 million by 2026, from US$ 24 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Magnesium Diboride Powder Scope and Segment

Magnesium Diboride Powder market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Diboride Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Materion Corporation

Stanford Advanced Materials

Luoyang Tongrun

Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Jinzhou Haixin Metal Materials Co.,Ltd

Magnesium Diboride Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5 %

Others

Magnesium Diboride Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Academic Research

Enterprise Production

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Magnesium Diboride Powder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Magnesium Diboride Powder market report are US and China.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Magnesium Diboride Powder Market Share Analysis

