Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial protective clothing fabrics market currently is the growing consciousness inside the industrial sector itself in various emerging economies with regards to workplace safety. The international market for industrial protective clothing fabrics is also gaining government support which is concerned about injury and rates of national mortality in the industrial sector. However, the said market also faces restrictions with the emergence of various issues like the very high cost of fabrics that are flame-resistant, and these are becoming more of a necessity in many of the industrial areas.

Global industrial protective clothing fabric market is fragmented relatively. Currently, there are many industrial protective clothing fabric producing companies around the globe. The main market players are Dupont, 3M and Milliken, and the top 3 players hold a share about 25% in 2020. Industrial protective clothing fabric is mainly used in manufacturing, healthcare/medical and others. Report data indicated around 1/3 of theindustrial protective clothing fabric market demand in healthcare/medical, 20% in manufacturing, and 45% in others in 2020. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions take up about 30% of the whole market share individually and over 90% as a whole. With the development of economy, these industries will need more industrial protective clothing fabric. So, industrial protective clothing fabric has a huge market potential in the future.

In 2019, the global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market size was US$ 7326.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11210 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric Scope and Market Size

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market is segmented into

by Fabric Type

Disposable Clothing and Apparel Fabric

Chemical Resistant Clothing Fabric

Flame Resistant Clothing Fabric

Clean Room Clothing Fabric

Other

by Materials

Polyamide

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Rayon

Others

Segment by Application, the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare/Medical

Mining

Public Safety

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric Market Share Analysis

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Dupont

3M

Toray (Tencate)

Gore

Milliken

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Sioen Industries

Lakeland

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

CTA Hi-Tech Textiles

