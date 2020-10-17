Global Edge Welded Metal Bellow Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Edge Welded Metal Bellow market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Edge Welded Metal Bellow market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Edge Welded Metal Bellows are manufactured by welding a number of individually formed diaphragms to each other. Welded metal bellows are produced with a lower initial tooling cost and maintain higher performance characteristics. The drawback of welded bellows is the reduced metal strength at weld joints, caused by the high temperature of welding.

On the basis of product type, Type of Nickel Alloys represent the largest share of the worldwide Edge Welded Metal Bellow market, with 63% share. In the applications, Oil & Gas segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2020, with 32% share of global market. Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the market, with a share of 45%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Edge Welded Metal Bellow Market

The global Edge Welded Metal Bellow market size is projected to reach US$ 526.8 million by 2026, from US$ 426.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Edge Welded Metal Bellow Scope and Segment

Edge Welded Metal Bellow market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge Welded Metal Bellow market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

KSM

BOA

John Crane

Technetics

EKK Eagle

AESSEAL

Mirapro

Irie Koken(IKC)

Flex-A-Seal

Hyspan

Senior Flexonics

Bellowstech

Duraflex

Metal-Flex Welded Bellows

Edge Welded Metal Bellow Breakdown Data by Type

Stainless Steel Bellow

Nickel Alloys Bellow

Others

Edge Welded Metal Bellow Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Semiconductor

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Edge Welded Metal Bellow market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Edge Welded Metal Bellow market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Edge Welded Metal Bellow Market Share Analysis

