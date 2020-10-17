In this report, the Global Drywall Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Drywall Panels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-drywall-panels-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
The Drywall Panels industry can be broken down into several segments, Regular Drywall Panels, Mold Resistant Drywall Panels, etc.
In the applications, Residential Building segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 80% share of global market. Key players include USG (Knuaf), National Gypsum Company, Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries), Saint Gobain, American Gypsum (Eagle Materials), Pabco Gypsum, etc. Top six players account for about 97% of total market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drywall Panels Market
The global Drywall Panels market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Drywall Panels Scope and Segment
Drywall Panels market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drywall Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
USG (Knuaf)
National Gypsum Company
Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries)
Saint Gobain
American Gypsum (Eagle Materials)
Pabco Gypsum
…
Drywall Panels Breakdown Data by Type
Regular Drywall Panels
Mold Resistant Drywall Panels
Moisture Resistant Drywall Panels
Fire Resistant Drywall Panels
Other Types
Drywall Panels Breakdown Data by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Drywall Panels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Drywall Panels market report are North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and South America. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Drywall Panels Market Share Analysis
