Global Direct Thermal Printing Film Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Direct Thermal Printing Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Direct Thermal Printing Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

DTP films are films with a proprietary coating which enables the formation of an image or impression on the films upon contact with the heated print head of a thermal printer. A protective layer is generally applied to protect the coated surface from mechanical abrasion, damage due to climatic factors or chemical products etc.

Major manufacturers of Direct Thermal Printing Film worldwide include Cosmo Films, Mondi Group, Avery Dennison, LINTEC and Bizerba, which were among the Top 5 in terms of global market share by revenue in 2019, accounting for 33.30% of the total.

North America (especially the United States), Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are the major consumer markets for Direct Thermal Printing Film, among which the United States accounted for nearly 30% of the total global consumption in 2019, ranking first.

In 2019, the global revenue share of white ones is 71.39%, far higher than that of transparent ones, another major product type of Direct Thermal Printing Film.It is expected that the share of white ones will slowly decline.

The global Direct Thermal Printing Film market size is projected to reach US$ 491.2 million by 2026, from US$ 352.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Direct Thermal Printing Film production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Direct Thermal Printing Film by regions (countries) and by Application.

The global Direct Thermal Printing Film market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Direct Thermal Printing Film markets such as North America, Europe, Japan, India, China and Southeast Asia, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume.

Manufacturers

The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2015-2020.

By Type and Application Segments

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market by each type segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market by each application segment for the same period.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Cosmo Films

Mondi Group

LINTEC

Tech Labels

Ricoh

Smith & McLaurin

Avery Dennison

Green Bay Packaging

Honeywell

Able Label

Bizerba

Jujo Thermal

Market Segment by Type

White Thermal Printing Film

Transparent Thermal Printing Film

Market Segment by Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Luggage Tags

Research Methodology

To compile the detailed study of the global Direct Thermal Printing Film market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Direct Thermal Printing Film market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Direct Thermal Printing Film market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

