Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PA is the main field of the Brominated Polystyrene (BPS), which took 63.15% of global share. Based on applications, high molecular weight brominated polystyrene is the largest product with 70.48% market share. Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) has high market concentration. Lanxess and Albemarle are the main producers in the world, and they had 20.95% and 42.78% market share in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market

In 2019, the global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market size was US$ 422.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 504.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Scope and Market Size

Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market is segmented into

High Molecular Weight BPS

Low Molecular Weight BPS

Segment by Application, the Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market is segmented into

PA

PBT

PET

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Share Analysis

Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) product introduction, recent developments, Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lanxess

Albemarle

ICL

Shandong Brother

Shandong Tianyi

Sunris

Shandong Runke

Shouguang Derun

XINYANGCHEM

