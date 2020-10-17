Global Barite Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Barite market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Barite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Barite is rich in barium sulfate mineral, it is difficult to dissolve in water and acid, non-toxic, non-magnetic, can absorb X-ray and ray, mainly used in oil drilling mud weighting agent, cosolvent, rubber, plastic, paint filler, etc..

Global barite manufacturers are mainly Guizhou Tianhong Mining, Guizhou Redstar, Hayward, Huaxin Mining Group and Guangxi Lianzhuang. In 2019, China’s barite mineral output accounted for 29.91% of the global output and 31.17% of the global market share. India and Morocco are the second and third largest producers of barite minerals respectively, accounting for 24.11 percent and 11.51 percent of global barite mineral production in 2019.

In terms of applications, drilling fluid is the largest part, accounting for 78% of the global market share in 2019. Barite is also widely used in barium compounds, paints and coatings, plastics and rubber, paper-making, medical, cosmetics and other fields.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Barite Market

The global Barite market size is projected to reach US$ 1032.9 million by 2026, from US$ 965.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Barite Scope and Segment

Barite market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Barite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Excalibar Minerals

Ado Mining

Corpomin

Gimpex

Hayward

Guangxi Lianzhuang

Tianhong Mining

Guizhou SABOMAN

SinoBarite

Zhashui Barite Mining

Guizhou Redstar

Guizhou TOLIBARI

Yunnan Judu Mining

Huaxin Mining Group

Jiangsu Qunxin Powder

Barite Breakdown Data by Type

3.9g/cm3

4.0g/cm3

4.1g/cm3

4.2g/cm3

4.3g/cm3

Barite Breakdown Data by Application

Drilling Fluid

Barium Compounds

Paints and Coatings

Plastics and Rubber

Paper-making

Medical

Cosmetics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Barite market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Barite market report are China, India, Kazakhstan, Morocco, U.S., Iran, Mexico, Turkey and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Barite Market Share Analysis

